Roger De Sa shares key advice for South African coaches taking jobs abroad - 'Just be yourself'
The challenge of foreign soil
The growing trend of South African coaches taking their expertise abroad has gathered momentum in recent weeks, with Manqoba Mngqithi joining Tanzanian giants Young Africans, while Eric Tinkler completed a surprise move to Ghanaian powerhouse Asante Kotoko.
Their appointments further underline the growing reputation of local coaches across the African continent.
Having enjoyed successful coaching stints in several African countries himself, Roger De Sa has now shared his advice for the Mzansi tacticians embarking on overseas opportunities.
The well-travelled coach, who understands the demands of working in different football cultures, urged them to remain true to themselves while embracing the challenge of succeeding abroad.
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Authenticity as the key to success
Drawing from his vast experience, De Sa emphasises that personal integrity and staying true to one's methods are essential when navigating a new football culture.
"Any coach who leaves South Africa to work outside is always going to face a massive challenge,” De Sa told KickOff.
The veteran coach believes that Mzansi football minds have a lot to offer but must remain humble enough to absorb local nuances.
"Although you go there to share your knowledge, you are also going to learn how things work outside.
"For example, every country I have been to has been different and a great experience.
"It’s part of the journey, and I think it's fantastic."
Maintaining authenticity in the dugout
For De Sa, the most valuable asset a coach can take into a foreign football environment is not a particular tactical system or innovative training method, but their own identity.
The experienced tactician believes authenticity earns the respect of players, staff, and supporters alike.
"Just be yourself – I think that's the most important thing," he added.
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'They are highly respected'
The former Pirates coach remains confident that South African football minds are viewed with high regard by their peers across the continent.
He noted that the reputation of the country's professionals is a significant asset for anyone following in their footsteps.
"In every country I have been to, there are South Africans plying their trade.
"They are highly respected, and it's good."
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