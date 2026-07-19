Roger De Sa shares key advice for South African coaches taking jobs abroad - 'Just be yourself'

The growing trend of South African coaches taking their expertise abroad has gathered momentum in recent weeks, with Manqoba Mngqithi joining Tanzanian giants Young Africans, while Eric Tinkler completed a surprise move to Ghanaian powerhouse Asante Kotoko.

Their appointments further underline the growing reputation of local coaches across the African continent.

Having enjoyed successful coaching stints in several African countries himself, Roger De Sa has now shared his advice for the Mzansi tacticians embarking on overseas opportunities.

The well-travelled coach, who understands the demands of working in different football cultures, urged them to remain true to themselves while embracing the challenge of succeeding abroad.



