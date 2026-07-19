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Former Orlando Pirates coach Roger De Sa, October 2024BackPagePix
Sinolwetu Tompela

Roger De Sa shares key advice for South African coaches taking jobs abroad - 'Just be yourself'

R. De Sa
E. Tinkler
M. Mngqithi
Young Africans
Asante Kotoko SC
Premier Soccer League
Premier League

The former Orlando Pirates mentor has delivered a vital message to his peers looking to test themselves in foreign leagues. The continental veteran believes that authenticity is the primary ingredient for any coach hoping to thrive beyond the borders of the Premier Soccer League.

  • The challenge of foreign soil

    The growing trend of South African coaches taking their expertise abroad has gathered momentum in recent weeks, with Manqoba Mngqithi joining Tanzanian giants Young Africans, while Eric Tinkler completed a surprise move to Ghanaian powerhouse Asante Kotoko.

    Their appointments further underline the growing reputation of local coaches across the African continent.

    Having enjoyed successful coaching stints in several African countries himself, Roger De Sa has now shared his advice for the Mzansi tacticians embarking on overseas opportunities.

    The well-travelled coach, who understands the demands of working in different football cultures, urged them to remain true to themselves while embracing the challenge of succeeding abroad.


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  • Roger De Sa, Egypt, March 2022Backpagepix

    Authenticity as the key to success

    Drawing from his vast experience, De Sa emphasises that personal integrity and staying true to one's methods are essential when navigating a new football culture.

    "Any coach who leaves South Africa to work outside is always going to face a massive challenge,” De Sa told KickOff.

    The veteran coach believes that Mzansi football minds have a lot to offer but must remain humble enough to absorb local nuances.

    "Although you go there to share your knowledge, you are also going to learn how things work outside.

    "For example, every country I have been to has been different and a great experience.

    "It’s part of the journey, and I think it's fantastic."


  • Maintaining authenticity in the dugout

    For De Sa, the most valuable asset a coach can take into a foreign football environment is not a particular tactical system or innovative training method, but their own identity.

    The experienced tactician believes authenticity earns the respect of players, staff, and supporters alike.

    "Just be yourself – I think that's the most important thing," he added.


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  • Roger De Sa, Ajax Cape TownGallo

    'They are highly respected'

    The former Pirates coach remains confident that South African football minds are viewed with high regard by their peers across the continent.

    He noted that the reputation of the country's professionals is a significant asset for anyone following in their footsteps.

    "In every country I have been to, there are South Africans plying their trade.

    "They are highly respected, and it's good."