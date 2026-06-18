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Tom Hindle

From taking over rodeos to singing Oasis in cowboy hats - How England’s traveling fans embraced Texas and American culture

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England fans came to Texas for the Three Lions' World Cup opener. They found rodeos, pickup trucks, cowboy hats, Oasis sing-alongs, and a tournament experience unlike any they’ve had before.

DALLAS -- The sights, sounds, and smells of a Rodeo are pretty much what you’d expect. It’s a man with a southern accent, saying very American things, the stomping of cows on dirt, country music blaring. It’s cowboy hats, cheap American beer, and a little bit too much food. 

But for a weird, brief, baffling few minutes on Tuesday evening, England fans made it theirs. The twang stopped, and Neil Diamond started. One of those awkward renditions of Sweet Caroline - the unofficial anthem of England’s many tournament exploits (most of them unsuccessful) - kicked off. 


And then it went quiet again - back to normal. Such has been the case with England and Dallas. This is the most stereotypically American of places, and England fans have embraced it as such. The connotations of England fans on the road are so often negative. But this outwardly American World Cup has brought about an outwardly American experience for traveling supporters. 

“I’ve hired a great big [Dodge] Ram truck, two and a half liter. It's the biggest thing I've ever seen. So I'm driving that around Texas. It felt really, really American to me,” Howard Taylor, a prominent England fan, told GOAL, taking a brief respite from a lounge on the beach in Galveston, Texas. 



Major tournaments are a tricky thing to figure out for traveling fans. Usually, they’re packed into relatively small areas. There is a “home base” to start at, and, traditionally, relatively short journeys from place to place. America, though, is a different proposition. England’s three group games are in Dallas, Boston, and New York. Travel for the first three games alone adds up to around 2,000 miles. For the casual football fan, it’s a headache. For the most loyal of supporters, it’s a chance to holiday.

“It's been quite a long trip,” Taylor explained. “I first came to America on the 21st of May, And I'm not planning on leaving until England lose, so I provisionally got a flight booked out of New York, a couple of days after the final.” 

Taylor has used this particular tournament as a good excuse for an extended holiday. His journey started at the end of May, when he flew into Orlando with his children and granddaughters. He planned to stay there for 17 days - but took a brief interlude to fly to Leipzig to see his beloved Crystal Palace claim the UEFA Conference League. It baffled American immigration officials, who weren’t so familiar with his football fandom.

“They couldn't actually figure out why I left for 60 hours to go to a foreign country and come back again with a rucksack. Immigration just couldn't get it when I went into the interrogation room. Luckily, the bloke there was an Atletico Madrid fan and understood football, and I had the Crystal Palace top on,” Taylor said.

The journey continued. Key Largo came next. Then Key West. Then it was off to Miami, Galveston, and now, Dallas. Of course, there is a pickup truck involved. There will be stops to come elsewhere in Texas to learn about American history in the state, then a journey to New York and Boston. 

Toronto is next on the list, assuming that’s a likely Round of 32 destination. But he is prepared to book flights to Miami, if needed. The only other plan is a flight home, set for after the final.

“It’s mental, isn’t it?” Taylor said with a laugh.

That would be one way of describing things. But his journey is, well, a little bit insane. His first England away game was a trip to Munich to see the Three Lions batter Germany, 5-1. He was going through a divorce at the time, and, needing something to be a part of, he signed up for the England Supporters’ Travel Club. He has only missed one away game since 2007. This is his sixth World Cup. Taylor has developed a bit of a reputation, too. 

He participated in a Lockdown Quiz over Zoom against then-manager Gareth Southgate (and won). At Euro 2012, he dressed as Freddie Flintstone and charged at roughly 150 riot police in full costume.

“I lived to tell the tale,” he pointed out. 

  • Tanya and JoshTanya Sweeney

    A Texas-sized welcome

    But he’s not alone in this journey. Tanya Sweeney’s England journey started as a way to connect with her son. 11 years ago, she became a single parent to her now-18-year-old. They were living outside of the U.K. at the time, but managed to secure tickets to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar (and spent big). It was put to her on as she traveled around that she might be able to secure more affordable tickets 

    “It's basically become a hobby that Josh, my son, and I do together,” she said. “It's not like I'm going to take [him to] paintball in or stuff like that. I couldn't think of anything worse.” 

    And so a global tour of sorts with her son started. Sweeney went to the far reaches of Europe. She went to Germany for Euro 2024. And now, this summer, she will be in America. Thus far, it’s been a productive trip. For her, the same is true. These things are about football, but they’re also about holidays. 

    The itinerary is pretty packed: rodeo in Dallas, Martha’s Vineyard in New England, and 80s band the Human League at Radio City in New York. She’s spent time in America before, but there is still a mythology about this place - and a decent excuse for a holiday, too.  

    “Dallas is a new city. So is Boston. I've never been to Boston. I'm excited for that, but it wouldn't have mattered [which city] it was, really. I've been excited for this trip,” Sweeney added.

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    America’s complicated backdrop

    But there are some admitted complicated realities about traveling to America in 2026. World Cups have always brought to the fore the good and the bad of the nation they are in. The global perception of America, these days, is admittedly mixed. Some are keenly aware of the sociopolitical issues that have undercut this tournament. 

    “You have to be quite just trying to be savvy and try not to upset anyone, and you know, I'm very careful. I've not posted anything since I've been here at all,” Taylor added.

    Others are less concerned.

    “There's a lot of reference to the political situation. People are saying, ‘I can't believe it's being held there,’ and ‘Why would you want to go to the USA?’, and watch out for ICE.’ But I've traveled to the USA quite a lot, and I'll be honest, that is not anything that comes to my mind,” Sweeney said.

    In fact, this is nothing out of the norm for some.

    “I do pick hotels that are pretty central city, so I'll pay more to stay city center, and I'll be very careful about where I'm walking, or whatever, and I'll be in Ubers. But I do that here,” Sweeney added.

  • BBQ signTom Hindle

    The cost of following England

    Of course, there’s also the money factor. Taylor has done well by working their way into the England Traveling Supporters’ Group. They got preferred tickets from FIFA. If England play in the final, Taylor will have paid just under $600 total (he also gets refunded for every game the Three Lions do not make it to). 

    Sweeney, meanwhile, has paid up. Including tickets, accommodation, and travel, she has spent just under $30,000 (she was quick to point out that she is also flying business class). She estimates that she will need another £5,000 for food and drink. 

    “I won't go crazy, crazy. I will eat out when I feel like I want to eat out. I'm very health-conscious. I'm a fitness instructor, and I like to keep my weight down, so I won't spend five weeks going crazy eating burgers all the time, because I want to stay slim,” Sweeney said. 

    There does remain the question, though, of where, exactly, she can find healthy cuisine in Texas.

    “Occasionally, I might get a salad from a 7-Eleven,” she said. 

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  • England fans 2Getty

    Oasis, cowboy hats and a 4-2 win

    Sweeney, Taylor, and thousands more arrived in Texas this week.

    Forty-eight hours before kickoff, Arlington was eerily quiet. The main drag, comprising two barbecue joints, a smattering of sports bars, a coffee shop, and the city hall, sat in relative silence. A few accents could be heard fluttering in the wind. And that was that. It does not help that Dallas Stadium, like so many American grounds, is so far removed from the city center. This place is effectively part of the sprawl of a massive Texan city. 

    But over the next day, chatter livened. England shirts started to pop up, with names of now and the legends of the past: Kane, Beckham, Bellingham, and Gerrard. The noises got louder, the presence grew. A popular feature was mock-cowboy hats, complete with the England flag, perched comically on many a head. 

    “My daughter brought it for me,” one fan said outside the stadium, light beer in hand. 

    The atmosphere here was otherwise jovial. There were reports of England fans being kicked out of a Dallas pub the night before. Those seemed in the minority, though. This was otherwise a place of a friendly cultural clash: hats and light beer, Oasis blaring from pickup trucks. And ultimately, that was the point. As the players walked out, the music that used to accompany Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls blasted through the loudspeakers. Everyone stood. This didn’t feel out of place. 

    The stuff on the pitch gave England fans plenty to chant about, too. England were poor in the first half, and conceded on the stroke of the break - dragging a 2-2 lead into the interval. They found another gear in the second. Jude Bellingham scored, so did Marcus Rashford. By the end of it all, England had won 4-2, and it felt thoroughly deserved. 

    And after full time, the England players stood there, on the pitch, looking up at the traveling support. They were singing Oasis. And a lot of them had cowboy hats on. Over the next few weeks, they will watch this team. But they will also end up at rodeos and concerts, driving trucks and spending long hours on planes. This is a unique tournament, complete with challenges and plenty of question marks.

    But America still has a charm, and, if nothing else, the early signs are that an American World Cup just might be embraced by England fans.

    “Speak to any travel in England fan, and they will say to you that the football is a very small part of the trip. It's everything else that happens around it,” Sweeney said. 


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