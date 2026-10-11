Roberto De Zerbi reveals he 'kissed' Rodrigo Bentancur after red card in Tottenham draw against Man Utd

Tottenham salvaged a dramatic 1-1 draw against United after a chaotic final period. Bryan Mbeumo gave the visitors the lead, putting Spurs on the brink of their fourth defeat in six games.

The match exploded into life in the 78th minute when Bentancur was sent off for head-butting Luke Shaw. The Uruguayan reacted aggressively after the left-back shoved him to the ground following a reckless tackle.

Despite being reduced to ten men, Tottenham responded brilliantly. Dominic Solanke flicked in a header deep into stoppage time to secure a crucial point for his side.