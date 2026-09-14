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Spurs injury crisis! Tonali & Porro out of Liverpool tie as De Zerbi delivers ruthless Richarlison update
Injury blows for Tonali and Porro
Tottenham’s preparations for the midweek cup tie have been thrown into disarray following the news that both Sandro Tonali and Pedro Porro will be unavailable for selection. Porro continues to struggle with a muscular issue that saw him sidelined during the recent 0-0 stalemate against Everton, while Tonali is the latest casualty after picking up a knock during that same fixture.
However, it was not all bad news for the Italian manager, as he confirmed that Destiny Udogie is set to return to the matchday squad. The Italy international left-back was a notable absentee during the draw with the Toffees on Saturday, and his availability provides a much-needed boost to a defensive line that will already be missing Porro’s attacking threat from the opposite flank.
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De Zerbi shuts the door on Richarlison
Amidst the injury concerns, the focus of the pre-match press conference quickly shifted to the future of Richarlison. Despite being left out of Tottenham's 25-man Premier League squad, the Brazilian was technically eligible to feature in the Carabao Cup, as the competition does not adhere to the same registration restrictions. However, De Zerbi was emphatic that the striker will not be involved.
When asked directly about whether the former Everton man could feature at Anfield, De Zerbi offered a blunt assessment of the situation. 'You already know everything,' he told reporters on Monday afternoon. 'Nothing changed for the Carabao Cup or Premier League. The situation is the same. I can’t say anything more because it’s not my job. I can answer about the results, the players in the squad, the offensive space, the defensive space, but not for the other things.'
Failed contract negotiations revealed
De Zerbi went on to provide further clarity on the timeline of the fallout, revealing that he had initially tried to keep the striker at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Italian tactician disclosed that he had personally proposed a new deal to Richarlison at the start of the summer window, but the offer was flatly rejected. 'What I’ve done, at the beginning of this season, was to speak with him, and to propose an extension of the contract,' De Zerbi explained. 'If he said no thank you, I have finished my job.'
Richarlison's absence could prove to be a heavy blow for Tottenham, particularly given his impressive track record against Liverpool, having scored four goals in seven appearances against the Reds during his time with Spurs. His sharp instinct in front of goal will be sorely missed, especially with De Zerbi's side still searching for their first Premier League goal of the season.
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Relationship between club and player fractured
The Spurs boss was keen to emphasize that the current standoff is not a personal vendetta but a structural issue within the club’s operations. He refused to detail the specifics of the last month and a half, though he hinted at significant tension behind the scenes. 'I said in the last press conference, I know what happened in the last 45 days. It’s not right if I explained. It’s not my behaviour, it is the relationship and the problem is with [between] the player and the club. And I stay inside of the club. It’s coach and club together because at the start of this season, I spoke with him many times to convince him to stay and he didn’t want to,' he said.
Ultimately, De Zerbi made it clear that he will not be begging any individual to wear the Tottenham shirt if their heart is no longer in the project. Richarlison started the league opener at Brentford, but was told he can leave before a move to Everton collapsedTottenham face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup without Sandro Tonali and Pedro Porro, while Roberto De Zerbi confirms Richarlison will not return. and links to Trabzonspor failed to turn into a move, while the striker also turned down a move to Vasco da Gama on Friday. The manager finished by stating his refusal to continue pursuing a reconciliation that the player clearly does not want. 'I can't go every day to pray for him to stay,' De Zerbi concluded.
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