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‘Don’t forget Didier Deschamps!’ - Robert Pires hits back at Zinedine Zidane hype as France enter new era
Zidane enjoys bright start with France
Zidane has enjoyed a fine start in charge of France, remaining unbeaten across his first four matches with three wins and one draw. Supporters at the Stade de France have warmly welcomed the icon, chanting his name during entertaining performances on the pitch.
However, former international team-mate Pires feels compelled to defend former manager Deschamps. Pires believes recent criticism directed towards Deschamps has become unfair amidst the overwhelming praise for Zidane's new era.
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Pires sets the record straight
Speaking at his recent jubilee in Metz, Pires insisted that the public must not overlook what Deschamps accomplished during his long tenure. The former Arsenal star stressed that Deschamps played a pivotal role in establishing the team's current elite status.
"We are talking about Zidane, one of the greatest players football has ever produced," Pires said, as quoted by Foot01. "He has now proven himself as a coach, having won several trophies with Real Madrid.
"That said, we mustn't forget what Didier Deschamps achieved over all those years. So, this marks a new chapter. The football is quite entertaining. The players are fantastic - something I think everyone has seen and noticed."
A legacy built by 1998 legends
Deschamps previously built a reputation as a proven winner, though his pragmatic style sometimes drew criticism compared to the fluid football now displayed under Zidane. Pires highlighted how successive 1998 World Cup winners helped rebuild the national team from rock bottom following their 2010 World Cup group-stage exit.
"We have a truly great coach. But the point is, whether it is Zizou, Didier or Lolo [Laurent Blanc], seeing a 1998 alumnus become France manager makes us all happy," Pires noted.
- AFP
Moving forward into a new era
With France now boasting incredible squad depth and world-class talent, the transition under Zidane marks an exciting next chapter for the national team. The squad continues to build momentum as they look to maintain their position at the top of international football.
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