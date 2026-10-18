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Richarlison hits back! Tottenham outcast takes fresh public swipe at Roberto De Zerbi after Duncan Ferguson intervention
First-team exile and Under-21s demotion
The 29-year-old forward has not featured for the senior side since August's 3-0 defeat against Brentford. After failed summer transfer moves to former club Everton and Brazilian outfit Vasco da Gama, he was subsequently omitted from Tottenham's 25-man Premier League roster.
Demoted to the Under-21s, the striker recently turned out in the Jersey Mike's Trophy. He scored during a 2-2 draw with Cheltenham Town on Tuesday, before converting a spot-kick in an eventual 7-6 shootout defeat.
Despite his domestic banishment, the Brazilian earned praise for his professional conduct during the youth fixture. He spent time taking photographs and signing autographs for supporters, though his long-term future in north London remains highly uncertain.
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Ferguson demands answers over Spurs treatment
The situation caught the attention of Everton icon Duncan Ferguson, who managed the forward during an interim stint at Goodison Park. Speaking on Overlap Daily podcast, the Scot questioned the logic behind freezing out a player of that calibre.
"I don’t know what the manager at Tottenham’s done," Ferguson said. "I don’t know if they’ve had a massive fall-out, and knowing Richy they probably have, but you’ve got to put your arm around him and say, ‘Come on, Richy,’ and get him back in."
Ferguson added that such severe disciplinary action is rarely justified. "You don’t leave a player like that out unless there’s been a real murder: he’s chinned him, or there’s been a proper scrap on the training ground. Richarlison’s a good player, and Tottenham are not that great, are they?"
The public backing clearly resonated with the marginalised striker. Taking to his Instagram story, he quickly aimed a subtle dig at his current head coach, posting: "Thanks @duncan9ferguson, you are right."
De Zerbi washes his hands of striker saga
Facing the media at Hotspur Way on Sunday morning, De Zerbi was inevitably pressed on the social media activity. The Italian manager abruptly distanced himself from the ongoing drama, suggesting the decision to exclude the forward came from the boardroom rather than the dugout.
"It's not my problem any more," De Zerbi told reporters. "You have to ask Vinai or Johan. It's not my problem. I know as a coach I have to support and take responsibility even when it's not my responsibility. I have not decided anything in this situation."
The Spurs boss also made it clear that his door remains open should the player wish to discuss matters privately. He added: "If he wants to speak to me he can find me in my office until 8.30am until the evening. But I don't want to speak any more because my focus is on the Coventry game."
- Mark Pain
Crucial Coventry test looms for under-fire Spurs
Tottenham must now block out the background noise as they prepare to host newly-promoted Coventry City on Monday night. De Zerbi's side are in desperate need of a victory to ease mounting pressure and build momentum after a winless start to the Premier League campaign.
For the ostracised forward, the immediate future looks bleak. Unless a January exit materialises, he will remain ineligible for league fixtures and is entirely out of cup competition picture, leaving youth football as his only competitive outlet.
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