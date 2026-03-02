Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Chippa United and Kaizer Chiefs, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.
Richards Bay vs Kaizer Chiefs Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news
Kick-off time
Game: Richards Bay vs Kaizer Chiefs Date: 3 March 2025 Kick-off: 19h30 SA Time Venue: uMhlathuze Stadium
How to watch Richards Bay vs Chiefs online - TV channels & live streams
Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202
You can also get all the LIVE updates here at GOAL.
Richards Bay team news & squads
Richards Bay have no suspension worries in their camp, and that is a plus for coach Ronnie Gabriel, who has a large pool of players to select his line up friom.
Richards Predicted XI: Otieno, Sikhakhane, Sbangani, Mntungwa, Mcineka, Mthethwa, Gumede, Zikhali, Mthembu, Barns, Mahala
Chiefs team news & squads
The Soweto giants travelled to KwaZulu-Natal without defender Zitha Kwinika who has accumulated four yellow cards.
The likes of Etiosa Ighodaro, George Matlou and Rushwin Dortley are still out injured.
However, there has been an improvement in Chiefs' camp with players like Bradley Cross, Thabo Cele and Sibongiseni Mthethwa returning from injury.Chiefs Predicted XI: Bvuma, Monyane, Cross, Msimango, McCarthy, Mthethwa, Maboe, Chislett, Velebayi, Lilepo, Silva
Head-to-head and recent form
This is a battle between teams that have been struggling for form in recent games.
Richards Bay have won just once in their last five games in all competitions, and that victory came through a penalty shootout in the Nedbank Cup Round of 32 against Siwelele FC.
Their last five matches also include two draws and as many defeats.
Chiefs are also enduring poor form after four losses and a win in their past five games, the latest defeat being the 3-0 defeat by Orlando Pirates in the Soweto Derby.Head-to-head record this season
Date Match Competition August 19, 2025 Chiefs 1-0 Richards Bay PSL
