Siyabonga Nzama of Richards BayBackpagepix
Khothatso Leballo

Richards Bay vs Kaizer Chiefs Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow Amakhosi's Premier Soccer League trip to KwaZulu-Natal for a date with the Natal Rich Boyz at uMhlathuze Stadium. The match is already sold-out, giving Amakhosi more pressure to pick themselves from a difficult run of form. They are up against opponents who are keen on rising up the standings to stay safe from the relegation zone.

  • Kick-off time

    Game:Richards Bay vs Kaizer Chiefs 
    Date:3 March 2025
    Kick-off:19h30 SA Time
    Venue:uMhlathuze Stadium 
  • How to watch Richards Bay vs Chiefs online - TV channels & live streams

    Online StreamingTV Channel
    DStv.com/DStv Now AppSuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202

    You can also get all the LIVE updates here at GOAL.

  • Thakasani Mbanjwa and Lundi Mahala, Golden Arrows vs Richards BayBackpage

    Richards Bay team news & squads

    Richards Bay have no suspension worries in their camp, and that is a plus for coach Ronnie Gabriel, who has a large pool of players to select his line up friom.
    Richards Predicted XI: Otieno, Sikhakhane, Sbangani, Mntungwa, Mcineka, Mthethwa, Gumede, Zikhali, Mthembu, Barns, Mahala

  • George Matlou, Kaizer Chiefs

    Chiefs team news & squads

    The Soweto giants travelled to KwaZulu-Natal without defender Zitha Kwinika who has accumulated four yellow cards.

    The likes of Etiosa Ighodaro, George Matlou and Rushwin Dortley are still out injured.

    However, there has been an improvement in Chiefs' camp with players like Bradley Cross, Thabo Cele and Sibongiseni Mthethwa returning from injury. 

    Chiefs Predicted XI: Bvuma, Monyane, Cross, Msimango, McCarthy, Mthethwa, Maboe, Chislett, Velebayi, Lilepo, Silva

  • Head-to-head and recent form

    This is a battle between teams that have been struggling for form in recent games. 

    Richards Bay have won just once in their last five games in all competitions, and that victory came through a penalty shootout in the Nedbank Cup Round of 32 against Siwelele FC.

    Their last five matches also include two draws and as many defeats.

    Chiefs are also enduring poor form after four losses and a win in their past five games, the latest defeat being the 3-0 defeat by Orlando Pirates in the Soweto Derby.

    Head-to-head record this season
    DateMatchCompetition
    August 19, 2025Chiefs 1-0 Richards BayPSL
  • Siphesihle Ndlovu, Mduduzi Shabalala and Ibraheem Jabaar, Kaizer Chiefs vs StellenboschBackpage

0