Rhulani Mokwena opens up on opponents' strength as former Orlando Pirates coach prepares for his second official Al Ittihad match
- MC Alger
First league test for Mokwena
Rhulani Mokwena will take charge of his first league game as Al Ittihad coach on Saturday.
The Libyan giants host Shabab Al-Ghar as they push to maintain their lead in Group 2 of the Libyan Premier League.
Mokwena's work so far has been friendly matches with Al Ittihad, but he now gets into his first official match, and he takes time to profile his opponents.
Just last week, Al-Ittihad beat Abu Salim 4-1 in the Libyan Cup fixture staged at the Misrata Stadium, where Thembinkosi Lorch scored and assisted.
- Al Ittihad
Mokwena notes Shabab's qualities
"We are prepared to play against Shabab," Mokwena said as per Soccer Laduma.
“They play very vertically and very directly. [They have] very good strikers upfront with the mobility and physicality for the duels and of course, with a lot of experience for the second balls in midfield.
"[They have] very good centre-backs who deliver early balls behind. It is okay, in this moment we must learn to deal with the long balls and what to do when we regain the ball,"
- Backpagepix
Al Ittihad's readiness
Mokwena has also opened up on his team's readiness for Saturday's match.
"Physically, we are there. Tactically, we are there," added the former Mamelodi Sundowns coach.
"The players are responding. The preparations are good. The team is responding well to the adaptation and the small details we want to make."
- MC Alger
Mokwena under scrutiny
Mokwena would want to leave lasting impressions in his first game in charge of the Libyan side.
Inevitably, he will be under scrutiny to get a hint of the direction he will guide Al Ittihad to.