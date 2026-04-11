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Rhulani Mokwena, Al-IttihadAl-Ittihad
Khothatso Leballo

Rhulani Mokwena opens up on opponents' strength as former Orlando Pirates coach prepares for his second official Al Ittihad match

South Africa
R. Mokwena
Al-Ittihad vs Shabab Al-Ghar
Al-Ittihad
Shabab Al-Ghar
Premier League
Orlando Pirates vs AmaZulu FC
Orlando Pirates
AmaZulu FC
Premier Soccer League
Mexico vs South Africa
Mexico
World Cup

The South African tactician has now embarked on his third coaching job in North Africa. His journey u the continent began in Morocco before he later made a stop in Algeria. This time, he finds himself in Libya as he continues to build his coaching footprint across the region.

  • Rhulani Mokwena, MC Alger, November 2025MC Alger

    First league test for Mokwena

    Rhulani Mokwena will take charge of his first league game as Al Ittihad coach on Saturday.

    The Libyan giants host Shabab Al-Ghar as they push to maintain their lead in Group 2 of the Libyan Premier League.

    Mokwena's work so far has been friendly matches with Al Ittihad, but he now gets into his first official match, and he takes time to profile his opponents. 

    Just last week, Al-Ittihad beat Abu Salim 4-1 in the Libyan Cup fixture staged at the Misrata Stadium, where Thembinkosi Lorch scored and assisted. 

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  • Rhulani Mokwena, Al Ittihad SCAl Ittihad

    Mokwena notes Shabab's qualities

    "We are prepared to play against Shabab," Mokwena said as per Soccer Laduma.

    “They play very vertically and very directly. [They have] very good strikers upfront with the mobility and physicality for the duels and of course, with a lot of experience for the second balls in midfield.

    "[They have] very good centre-backs who deliver early balls behind. It is okay, in this moment we must learn to deal with the long balls and what to do when we regain the ball," 

  • Rhulani MokwenaBackpagepix

    Al Ittihad's readiness

    Mokwena has also opened up on his team's readiness for Saturday's match. 

    "Physically, we are there. Tactically, we are there," added the former Mamelodi Sundowns coach.

    "The players are responding. The preparations are good. The team is responding well to the adaptation and the small details we want to make."

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  • Rhulani Mokwena, MC Alger, January 2026MC Alger

    Mokwena under scrutiny

    Mokwena would want to leave lasting impressions in his first game in charge of the Libyan side.

    Inevitably, he will be under scrutiny to get a hint of the direction he will guide Al Ittihad to.