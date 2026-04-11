Rhulani Mokwena opens up on opponents' strength as former Orlando Pirates coach prepares for his second official Al Ittihad match

Rhulani Mokwena will take charge of his first league game as Al Ittihad coach on Saturday.

The Libyan giants host Shabab Al-Ghar as they push to maintain their lead in Group 2 of the Libyan Premier League.

Mokwena's work so far has been friendly matches with Al Ittihad, but he now gets into his first official match, and he takes time to profile his opponents.

Just last week, Al-Ittihad beat Abu Salim 4-1 in the Libyan Cup fixture staged at the Misrata Stadium, where Thembinkosi Lorch scored and assisted.