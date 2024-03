The Brazilians fired blanks in Dar es Salaam and left themselves with more work in the second leg against Wanachi.

Mamelodi Sundowns drew 0-0 with Young Africans in the Caf Champions League quarter-final first-leg match at Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium on Saturday.

This left Masandawana fans fearing that a scoring draw in the second leg in Tshwane on Friday will eliminate the Premier Soccer League giants from the continental competition.

GOAL runs through the reactions of fans after Saturday's draw.