Revealed: How former Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro managed to win five trophies in his three seasons with Bucs
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From unknown to...
Jose Riveiro was appointed at the helm of Orlando Pirates in the 2022/23 season, replacing co-coaches Fadlu Davids and Mandla Ncikazi, who were to deputise him.
In his three-year campaign, Riveiro and the Sea Robbers won three MTN8s and two Nedbank Cups. He also helped the team finish second in the Premier Soccer League campaign for the third time in a row.
But what caught the attention of some big teams was his ability to help Bucs reach the CAF Champions League semi-final last season before falling to eventual champions Pyramids.
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How did Riveiro push players to deliver?
Former Bucs midfielder Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo has now explained what made players deliver under coach Riveiro.
"Riveiro knew how to bring the best out of players; he knows how to manage players. He knew how to make us feel safe and give us that platform to be ourselves," the Marumo Gallants midfielder told KickOff.
"The way he was able to bring players together, giving players freedom and assigning roles and responsibilities that ultimately helped the team – those are things that stand out about him.
"Also, how calm he is could be one of the things that makes him a different coach. You can tell from the way he still talks about the team how much he loves it," he added.
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How the exit hurt...
"It was painful when we heard that the coach was leaving. It's like when you hear that one of your family members has passed away, it becomes a big thing," Ndlondlo continued.
"It was very painful for us because we were looking forward to achieving a lot with him," he said.
"We still believed we could achieve more success under his guidance moving forward. But at the end of the day, nothing lasts forever, and we had to accept that he had left the team," he concluded.
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Post-Riveiro era
Abdeslam Ouaddou took over from Riveiro and has since won the MTN8 and the Carling Knockout and is chasing Sundowns for the PSL crown.