Revealed: How former Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro managed to win five trophies in his three seasons with Bucs

Jose Riveiro was appointed at the helm of Orlando Pirates in the 2022/23 season, replacing co-coaches Fadlu Davids and Mandla Ncikazi, who were to deputise him.

In his three-year campaign, Riveiro and the Sea Robbers won three MTN8s and two Nedbank Cups. He also helped the team finish second in the Premier Soccer League campaign for the third time in a row.

But what caught the attention of some big teams was his ability to help Bucs reach the CAF Champions League semi-final last season before falling to eventual champions Pyramids.