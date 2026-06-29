AFP
'Results are everything' - Japan scorer Kaishu Sano admits last-gasp Brazil winner proves Samurai Blue 'not good enough' as World Cup dream ends
Stoppage time heartbreak for Japan
Japan appeared to be on the verge of a historic result before Gabriel Martinelli scored a stoppage-time winner to seal the game for the Selecao. The defeat was particularly cruel given that Japan had taken the lead and looked comfortable for large periods of the knockout clash.
The shock opener came from Sano, whose first-half strike momentarily put the underdogs in the driving seat. However, the experience of the South Americans eventually shone through, with Casemiro equalising before the late drama unfolded in the sixth minute of added time.
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Sano’s blunt post-match assessment
Speaking after the final whistle, a dejected Sano did not hide his disappointment at the manner of the exit. "I think results are everything, and I'm really disappointed because this team shouldn't have ended like this. But to be beaten like that at the very end makes me feel like we're not good enough, but what we've been doing isn't wrong. I think we can be proud of what we've built up," the midfielder stated.
This marked Japan's eighth appearance in the World Cup. Despite their strong performances in the group stage - which included a 2-2 draw against the Netherlands and a commanding 4-0 victory over Tunisia - it was not enough to overcome Brazil's vast experience. As a result, Japan fell short of equaling their best-ever World Cup achievement of reaching the round of 16, a milestone they had previously accomplished four times in 2002, 2010, 2018 and 2022.
Itakura takes the captain's armband
Defender Ko Itakura, who stepped up to lead the side in the absence of usual captain Wataru Endo - who missed the tournament due to an injury that ultimately forced him into international retirement - echoed his teammate's sentiments regarding the unexpected early exit. The defender found it difficult to process the fact that their tournament was over so soon after showing such promise.
"I never thought this team would end here," Itakura admitted during his post-match media duties. Having taken over the captaincy, the responsibility of the defeat weighed heavily on the defender, who had hoped to lead the Samurai Blue deep into the knockout stages of the competition.
Japan's elimination further compounds the ongoing disappointments for Asian teams in the tournament, leaving Australia as the continent's sole remaining representative, who are set to face Egypt.
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Brazil survive a massive scare
For Brazil, the result was a narrow escape as they struggled to break down a disciplined Japanese defensive unit for the majority of the match. It took a Casemiro header after 56 minutes to finally pull them level and settle the nerves after Sano's early breakthrough. With this result, Brazil have officially qualified for the round of 16, where they now await the winner of the match between Ivory Coast and Norway.
The victory was historic in some way, as it eventually became the latest goal ever scored in normal time to win a World Cup knockout match since Opta's records began in 1966. While Japan heads home to reflect on what might have been, Brazil continues their quest for a sixth star, albeit with plenty of questions to answer after a narrow escape.