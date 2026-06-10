Reneilwe Letsholonyane assesses Bafana Bafana 2026 FIFA World Cup group - 'It is difficult and highly competitive'

"Our group consists of three teams with different playing styles and football cultures, and each presents its own challenges," the former playmaker noted.

Therefore, I believe it is a difficult and highly competitive group."

Despite the daunting nature of the draw, Letsholonyane remains optimistic about the team's readiness.

Regarding the current crop of players under Hugo Broos, Letsholonyane is confident that the work being done behind the scenes will pay off by the time the tournament kicks off against Mexico.

"I am confident that by the time of our opening match against Mexico, the team will be ready for the difficult challenge that awaits," he said, emphasising the importance of the country’s participation in the global showpiece.



