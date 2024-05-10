Pitso Mosimane Abha GFX GOAL
Michael Madyira

Relief for Pitso Mosimane! Ex-Bafana Bafana coach guides Abha out of Saudi Pro League relegation zone after Damac clash

Pitso John MosimaneSouth AfricaSaudi Pro LeagueAbha vs Damac FCAbhaDamac FCMamelodi Sundowns FCPremier Soccer League

Mosimane's side climbed out of the relegation zone following their enocunter against the Knight of the South on Friday.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Abha draw 0-0 with Damac at home
  • They are now 15th on the 18-team table
  • It was progress for the relegation-threatened side
Article continues below

Editors' Picks