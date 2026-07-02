Relebohile Mofokeng outlines ambitions after completing Royale Union Saint-Gilloise transfer - 'I hope to continue developing as a player here'
A long-term commitment in Belgium
Relebohile Mofokeng has officially completed his highly anticipated move to Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, marking a significant milestone for South African football.
The versatile attacker joins the Belgian Pro League outfit from Orlando Pirates, putting pen to paper on a contract that runs until mid-2030.
The club also confirmed they hold an option to extend the deal by a further year, highlighting their long-term faith in his potential.
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Chasing the dream
Upon his unveiling, Mofokeng expressed his excitement about the move and the opportunity to test himself in UEFA competitions.
"I’m very happy to be here," said Mofokeng as per the Club's website.
"It’s a dream to play in Europe and to begin our Champions League qualifying campaign soon.
Mofokeng’s arrival in Europe follows a whirlwind period for the 21-year-old, who was recently in action at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
His international exploits were built on a solid foundation at Mayfair, where he became a cornerstone of the first team over the past few seasons.
"The past year has been very special, with the league title, my first FIFA World Cup with South Africa, and now this important step in my career."
Jersey No.38 era continues
Union Saint-Gilloise have handed Mofokeng the number 38 jersey, allowing the winger to continue wearing the number that became synonymous with his rise at Pirates.
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What comes next for Mofokeng?
Fresh from completing his dream move, Rele is determined to hit the ground running at his new club, vowing to continue his development while helping the team challenge for honours.
"I hope to continue developing as a player here. Together with the team, we’ll do everything we can to compete for trophies," he concluded.