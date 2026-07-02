Relebohile Mofokeng outlines ambitions after completing Royale Union Saint-Gilloise transfer - 'I hope to continue developing as a player here'

Upon his unveiling, Mofokeng expressed his excitement about the move and the opportunity to test himself in UEFA competitions.

"I’m very happy to be here," said Mofokeng as per the Club's website.

"It’s a dream to play in Europe and to begin our Champions League qualifying campaign soon.

Mofokeng’s arrival in Europe follows a whirlwind period for the 21-year-old, who was recently in action at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

His international exploits were built on a solid foundation at Mayfair, where he became a cornerstone of the first team over the past few seasons.

"The past year has been very special, with the league title, my first FIFA World Cup with South Africa, and now this important step in my career."



