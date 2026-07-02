Goal.com
LiveVPN
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles

DON'T MISS A MOMENT OF THE WORLD CUP

Your all-access pass to scores, live updates, and insights
Explore
Relebohile Mofokeng, Bafana Bafana, March 2026Backpage
Sinolwetu Tompela

Relebohile Mofokeng outlines ambitions after completing Royale Union Saint-Gilloise transfer - 'I hope to continue developing as a player here'

R. Mofokeng
Union St.Gilloise
South Africa
Orlando Pirates
Premier Soccer League
World Cup
Champions League

The Belgian side has officially announced the signing of the South African sensation from Orlando Pirates. The 21-year-old winger arrives in Belgium on a long-term contract following an impressive rise in the Premier League and a breakout showing on the international stage.

  • A long-term commitment in Belgium

    Relebohile Mofokeng has officially completed his highly anticipated move to Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, marking a significant milestone for South African football.

    The versatile attacker joins the Belgian Pro League outfit from Orlando Pirates, putting pen to paper on a contract that runs until mid-2030.

    The club also confirmed they hold an option to extend the deal by a further year, highlighting their long-term faith in his potential.



    • Advertisement
  • Relebohile Mofokeng Bafana BafanaGetty

    Chasing the dream

    Upon his unveiling, Mofokeng expressed his excitement about the move and the opportunity to test himself in UEFA competitions.

    "I’m very happy to be here," said Mofokeng as per the Club's website.

    "It’s a dream to play in Europe and to begin our Champions League qualifying campaign soon.

    Mofokeng’s arrival in Europe follows a whirlwind period for the 21-year-old, who was recently in action at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

    His international exploits were built on a solid foundation at Mayfair, where he became a cornerstone of the first team over the past few seasons.

    "The past year has been very special, with the league title, my first FIFA World Cup with South Africa, and now this important step in my career."


  • Jersey No.38 era continues

    Union Saint-Gilloise have handed Mofokeng the number 38 jersey, allowing the winger to continue wearing the number that became synonymous with his rise at Pirates.


    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Relebohile Mofokeng, Orlando Pirates, March 2026Backpage

    What comes next for Mofokeng?

    Fresh from completing his dream move, Rele is determined to hit the ground running at his new club, vowing to continue his development while helping the team challenge for honours.

    "I hope to continue developing as a player here. Together with the team, we’ll do everything we can to compete for trophies," he concluded.