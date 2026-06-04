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Top 10 away WC 2026 kits GOAL / various
Renuka Odedra

Top 10 World Cup 2026 away kits and where to buy them

CULTURE
KITS
World Cup
Uruguay
England
Germany
Curacao
South Korea
Japan
Sweden
Mexico
Portugal
South Africa
Canada

Taking a look at the sharpest threads to feature at this summer's tournament.

While a home kit carries the weight of a nation’s history, the away kit is where designers truly get to flex their creative muscles. It’s a canvas for bold experiments, deep cultural storytelling, and the kind of lifestyle appeal that transitions effortlessly from the pitch to the streets.

Every World Cup 2026 kit released Read more

From nostalgia-infused retro throwbacks to avant-garde masterpieces inspired by local art, architecture, and even geography, the 2026 lineup has raised the bar for football fashion.

We’ve sifted through the releases from Nike, adidas, PUMA, and beyond to separate the instant classics from the training-ground duds. Here are GOAL's top 10 away kits that have already won the fashion war at the 2026 World Cup:

  • Uruguay WC 26 home kit Nike

    Uruguay

    Nike went bold, futuristic, and unashamedly superhero-inspired for the first-ever world champions. The away kit features a deep navy base covered in vivid, electric blue patterning across the shoulders and chest that mimics the glowing vibranium texture of Marvel's Black Panther armour. It is a high-energy look built to make a massive statement on the pitch.

    Uruguay kits at Nike Shop now



  • Curucao Away kit WC 26adidas

    Curaçao

    Marking their first-ever World Cup appearance, Curaçao is arriving in immaculate style. Their away kit features a pastel lemon-yellow base accented by multi-coloured stripes. The palette is a direct, vibrant nod to the famously colourful architecture of the Punda and Otrobanda districts in the capital, Willemstad.

    Curaçao kits at adidas Shop now



  • England WC 26 away kitNike

    England

    Thomas Tuchel's era kicks off with a beautifully executed retro revival. Nike has returned the Three Lions to a classic, vibrant red away base, accented by sharp navy blue panel detailing. The crown jewel of the design is the shift to a prominent, central-positioned crest, channelling serious Euro '96 nostalgia while keeping a clean, ultra-modern tailored fit.

    England kits at Nike Shop now


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  • South Africa Away kit WC 26adidas

    South Africa

    adidas delivered a stunningly detailed piece for Bafana Bafana. Built on a rich, deep green base, the shirt combines vertical stripes with sharp geometric patterns layered in gold and white accents, creating one of the most eye-catching cultural designs of the cycle. The bold collar finished off what is a stunning contender for away kit of the tournament.

    South Africa kits at adidas Shop now



  • Germany Away kit WC 26adidas

    Germany

    For their final tournament with adidas, the last away kit design means they are going out with a bang. While the home kit revives the 1990 look, the away kit takes a bold modern risk. It features an eye-catching, vibrant shade of blue not traditionally associated with Die Mannschaft, layered with a sharp, digital-esque pattern.

    Germany kits at adidas Shop now


  • Mexico Away kit WC 26adidas

    Mexico

    As co-hosts, El Tri are arriving to the party in absolute style. adidas has delivered a clean, confident masterpiece featuring a crisp white base heavily adorned with a subtle tonal geometric pattern inspired by ancient Mesoamerican motifs and traditional architecture. Topped off with the iconic retro adidas Trefoil logo and deep green and red trim, it flawlessly bridges ancient history with modern streetwear culture.

    Mexico kits at adidas Shop now


  • Sweden Away kit WC 26adidas

    Sweden

    Sweden might have missed out on some recent tournaments, but their kit game remains elite. Their away look uses a dark blue base accented by striking, light-blue ripple patterns running vertically down the shirt, mimicking the movement of water, completed with sharp yellow detailing. This retro-influenced design, blended with a contemporary touch, gives the kit a fresh look for today’s fans. 

    Sweden kits at adidas Shop now


  • Portugal WC 26 away kitPUMA

    Portugal

    PUMA delivered one of its strongest tournament away shirts in years for Portugal, offering a crisp white background overlaid with a vibrant, abstract teal graphic. The ocean-inspired motif pays homage to Portugal's rich nautical history and stunning coastlines. It boasts high visual pop on the pitch and is flying off shelves as fans gear up for Cristiano Ronaldo's final World Cup campaign.

    Portugal kits at PUMAShop now



  • Japan Away kit WC 26adidas

    Japan

    Japan consistently boasts a strong kit game in international football, and this year is no exception. Taking a page out of the ultra-hyped adidas Originals catalogue, the Samurai Blue’s away shirt is a perfect take on retro-modernism. It features a crisp cream-white base accented by beautiful, thin multi-coloured vertical pinstripes. This look transitions seamlessly from pitch side to Tokyo streetwear.

    Japan kits at adidas Shop now



  • South Korea WC 26 away kitNike

    South Korea

    Nike completely ripped up the rulebook for the Taeguk Warriors' alternative look. Centred around a core narrative titled 'Tiger’s Ambush,' the kit features a striking Space Purple base enveloped in a large-scale, tonal floral graphic. Inspired by the Mugunghwa (Rose of Sharon), South Korea's national flower, it perfectly blends national folklore, resilience, and modern street style.

    South Korea kits at Nike Shop now