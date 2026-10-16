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Raimondo FrosinoneGetty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti
Translated by

Raimondo is unstoppable: “But the comparisons are too big”

A. Raimondo
Frosinone
Serie A

The Frosinone striker, who tops the Serie A scoring charts, speaks

Antonio Raimondo hit a hat-trick for Frosinone in tonight's 4-2 win over Sassuolo. He told DAZN: "Me, like the great goalscorers? Those comparisons are too much. I'm focused on giving my all, following the manager and helping the team." Raimondo has scored 7 goals in seven league rounds, making him the league's top scorer tonight.

  • "I owe most of my development to the manager. I was coming off a season in which I'd been shit," said the player born in 2004, as reported by TMW. "Thanks to him, I'm improving considerably. I can only thank him."


    "What do I say to the fantasy football managers who believed in you at the start of the year? I thank them for their faith."


    He also told SKY: "The third was the best. It's a wonderful feeling to score my first hat-trick as a professional. I got everyone to sign the ball."


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ATA

Serie A

25 Oct 2026

FRC

FRC