Puso Dithejane reveals the real reason behind his Chicago Fire move - 'Coming here is not about money'
- Chicago Fire FC
Challenging the narrative on MLS move
Chicago Fire winger Puso Dithejane has explained his decision to make the move to Major League Soccer, with the 22-year-old embarking on a new chapter in the United States at the beginning of 2026.
Rather than viewing his move abroad as the destination, the former TS Galaxy star sees it as the beginning of a new chapter in his career.
The winger has made it clear that his ambitions extend beyond MLS.
For Dithejane, the move to the United States represents an important stepping stone as he works towards fulfilling his long-term ambitions.
Chasing European dreams through America
Speaking to iDiski Times, Dithejane explained that he wanted to challenge himself in a different environment tougher than the Premier Soccer League.
The player believes that the technical and physical demands of the American game will provide him with the necessary tools to eventually leap the Atlantic to one of the major European powerhouses.
"For me, I’d say America is a different country from South Africa," Dithejane said.
"This side, you can learn new things that are not, yeah. Different level of finishing. In South Africa, and the league, it’s one of the highest leagues in the world.
"You know, I think it’s in the top 10. Yeah, so I’d say for me coming here is not about money. It’s not about anything."
- Backpage
Building a legacy beyond the pitch
Dithejane's focus remains squarely on his long-term legacy and on establishing his professional identity on a global stage.
The winger is determined to use his time in Chicago to reset his trajectory and reach the lofty goals he set for himself when he first broke onto the scene in South Africa.
"I want to build my brand, and I want to achieve something for my career," he added.
"So, I came here to start my career afresh and want to achieve my goal. You know, yeah."
Lookong ahead at Fire
The transition has not been without its hurdles, as Dithejane continues to adjust to the specific tactical demands of the Chicago Fire coaching staff.
However, his early involvement in 11 fixtures suggests he is firmly in the plans of the club as they look to climb the standings.
As he continues to build his brand in MLS, the eyes of the football world will be watching to see if this stepping stone leads him to his ultimate European destination.
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