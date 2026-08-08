Puso Dithejane reveals the real reason behind his Chicago Fire move - 'Coming here is not about money'

Chicago Fire winger Puso Dithejane has explained his decision to make the move to Major League Soccer, with the 22-year-old embarking on a new chapter in the United States at the beginning of 2026.

Rather than viewing his move abroad as the destination, the former TS Galaxy star sees it as the beginning of a new chapter in his career.

The winger has made it clear that his ambitions extend beyond MLS.

For Dithejane, the move to the United States represents an important stepping stone as he works towards fulfilling his long-term ambitions.



