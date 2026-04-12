PSL Wrap: Penalty drama in relegation scrap as Marumo Gallants and Orbit College share the spoils

A goalless draw was played out on Sunday evening between Marumo Gallants and Orbit College at the Dr Molemela Stadium.

The encounter started slowly, with both sides testing each other but neither willing to fully let loose. It remained a tight, tactical battle heading into the break, locked at nil-nil, with both coaches visibly frustrated on the touchline as the pressure mounted and survival points at the bottom of the table hung in the balance.

The second half was full of high emotions as both teams looked to swing the momentum their way, with the Mswenko Boys pushing hard for a breakthrough. They were handed a golden chance after Katekani Mhlongo brought down a man in the box, but the penalty was brilliantly saved. Thabang Mahlangu’s strike was kept out by Kagiso Mlambo.

It ended in a 0-0 draw, with both sides locked on 19 points, as Gallants sit 14th and Orbit 15th.