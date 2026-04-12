PSL Wrap: Penalty drama in relegation scrap as Marumo Gallants and Orbit College share the spoils
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Marumo Gallants 0-0 Orbit College
A goalless draw was played out on Sunday evening between Marumo Gallants and Orbit College at the Dr Molemela Stadium.
The encounter started slowly, with both sides testing each other but neither willing to fully let loose. It remained a tight, tactical battle heading into the break, locked at nil-nil, with both coaches visibly frustrated on the touchline as the pressure mounted and survival points at the bottom of the table hung in the balance.
The second half was full of high emotions as both teams looked to swing the momentum their way, with the Mswenko Boys pushing hard for a breakthrough. They were handed a golden chance after Katekani Mhlongo brought down a man in the box, but the penalty was brilliantly saved. Thabang Mahlangu’s strike was kept out by Kagiso Mlambo.
It ended in a 0-0 draw, with both sides locked on 19 points, as Gallants sit 14th and Orbit 15th.
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Golden Arrows 1-0 Durban City
The KwaZulu-Natal derby saw Golden Arrows emerge victorious against Durban City at King Zwelithini Stadium.
Junior Dion nearly broke the deadlock in the early exchanges, but the assistant referee’s flag cut the celebrations short for offside. Both sides traded blows in the opening stages, with Abafana Bes’thende dictating the tempo and probing for that elusive opener.
Their pressure finally paid off in the 37th minute when Isaac Cissé coolly buried the chance after a slick assist from Nhlanhla Gasa, leaving Darren Keet beaten. The hosts marched into the tunnel with confidence, holding a deserved lead at the break.
Despite City throwing everything forward in search of a comeback, Arrows’ solitary strike proved decisive as the clash ended 1-0.
Arrows are eighth with 31 points, while Durban City are sixth with 35 points.
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Siwelele 1-1 AmaZulu
Meanwhile, the action at Dr Molemela Stadium was a tale of grit and belief as Siwelele and AmaZulu played out a 1-1 draw.
On the half-hour mark, Ghampani Lungu picked out Vincent Pule, whose towering header fired the Bloemfontein outfit into the lead.
A tense second half saw Usuthu’s frustrations boil over, with Nkosikhona Radebe given his marching orders after a second booking.
In the 80th minute, Arthur Zwane’s charges pulled one back through Mondli Mbanjwa, snatching a point late on. The draw is a blow for Usuthu's top three ambitions.
AmaZulu are fourth with 39 points, while Siwelele are 10th with 27 points.
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Sekhukhune United 1-0 Magesi FC
In the Limpopo derby, Sekhukhune United snatched a last-minute winner to sink Magesi 1-0 in dramatic fashion at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium.
The two sides went toe-to-toe in a cagey first half, with Elvis Chipezeze and Renaldo Leaner both called into serious action, but neither goalkeeper was willing to blink as they stood tall under pressure.
Babina Noko carved out a mountain of chances, but their finishing let them down at the crucial moment. Eric Tinkler then rolled the dice, handing debut minutes to former Mamelodi Sundowns star Rivaldo Coetzee in a bid to tilt the momentum.
In the dying minutes, Bright Ndlovu fired Sekhukhune to all three points, turning up clutch when it mattered most as they climbed to 38 points in fifth place, while Dikwena tsa Meetse remained stuck in the mud in the 16th position with 17 points.
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Chippa United 1-1 Polokwane City
Chippa United were held to a 1-1 draw by Polokwane City at the Buffalo City Stadium on Saturday night.
The Chilli Boys came out firing from the first whistle, but Rise and Shine stayed compact at the back, refusing to be broken down early on. The breakthrough finally arrived just before the break, as Sinoxolo Kwayiba latched onto a delivery from Abbubaker Mobara and teed up Malebogo Modise, who made no mistake in burying it to hand the Eastern Cape outfit the lead in the 43rd minute.
The second half saw the Polokwane side ramp up the pressure, throwing everything forward in search of an equaliser. Their persistence paid off as Chippa were forced into a costly mistake in the box, conceding a penalty, which Ndamulelo Maphangule calmly converted to rescue a point.
Chippa remain in the 13th position on the standings, while Polokwane are still rooted inside the top eight, as they are seventh.