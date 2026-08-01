PSL Wrap: Disappointing goal return as AmaZulu edge Stellenbosch, while Golden Arrows and Chippa United share spoils
Stellenbosch 0-1 AmaZulu
Stellenbosch left the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium empty-handed on Saturday afternoon after AmaZulu claimed a 1-0 victory through a penalty.
The first half started cautiously, with both sides trying to find their rhythm in a tightly contested opening.
Sage Stephens was called into action on a couple of occasions, using his experience to keep the danger at bay.
At the other end, Sinoxolo Kwayiba had a golden opportunity to put Gavin Hunt's troops in front, but Olwethu Mzimela produced a good save to deny him and keep the scores level.
Arthur Zwane's team finally made their pressure count in the 59th minute after Athini Maqokola was brought down inside the penalty area, prompting the referee to point straight to the spot.
Usuthu were awarded a penalty, and Thando Ngwenya stepped up with composure and handed his side a breakthrough.
The final whistle sealed a narrow win for AmaZulu, ensuring they claimed all three points.
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Golden Arrows 0-0 Chippa United
Meanwhile, Abafana Bes'thende and Chilli Boys played out a goalless draw at the King Zwelithini Stadium.
The opening exchanges failed to produce a breakthrough, but the second half burst into life with a noticeable increase in intensity.
Stanley Nwabali was immediately put under immense pressure as the home side raised the tempo and launched wave after wave of attacks.
With momentum firmly on their side, they dominated possession in the early stages after the restart, searching relentlessly for the opening goal while testing the visitors' defence with a series of dangerous moves.
The encounter continued at a lively pace, with both teams pressing for the opening goal. However, neither side could make their chances count, and the points were ultimately shared following a 0-0 stalemate.
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Sekhukhune United vs Durban City
When: Saturday, August 01
Where: Seshego Stadium
Kick-off: 17h30
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Richards Bay vs Polokwane City?
When: Sunday, August 02
Where: uMhlathuze Sports Complex
Kick-off: 15h00
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Siwelele vs TS Galaxy
When: Sunday, August 02
Where: Toyota Stadium
Kick-off: 17h30
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