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Stellenbosch vs AmaZulu, AugustBackpage
Sinolwetu Tompela

PSL Wrap: Disappointing goal return as AmaZulu edge Stellenbosch, while Golden Arrows and Chippa United share spoils

Premier Soccer League
Stellenbosch FC vs AmaZulu FC
Stellenbosch FC
AmaZulu FC
Lamontville Golden Arrows vs Chippa United
Lamontville Golden Arrows
Chippa United
Sekhukhune United vs Durban City
Sekhukhune United
Durban City
Richards Bay vs Polokwane City
Richards Bay
Polokwane City
Siwelele vs TS Galaxy
Siwelele
TS Galaxy
G. Hunt
A. Zwane
S. Stephens
S. Kwayiba
O. Mzimela
T. Ngwenya
A. Maqokola
Kaizer Chiefs

The opening day of the Premier Soccer League got underway without the goal rush many had expected, as teams struggled to find the back of the net. A second-half penalty proved decisive for Usuthu, while Abafana Bes'thende and the Chilli Boys had to settle for a share of the spoils after playing out a draw. Attention now turns to another intriguing fixture, where former Kaizer Chiefs co-coaches will go head-to-head from opposite sides of the touchline. Elsewhere, Richards Bay, Polokwane City, Siwelele and TS Galaxy will all be eager to kick off their campaigns on a positive note as they battle for valuable first match points.

  • Stellenbosch 0-1 AmaZulu

    Stellenbosch left the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium empty-handed on Saturday afternoon after AmaZulu claimed a 1-0 victory through a penalty.

    The first half started cautiously, with both sides trying to find their rhythm in a tightly contested opening.

    Sage Stephens was called into action on a couple of occasions, using his experience to keep the danger at bay.

    At the other end, Sinoxolo Kwayiba had a golden opportunity to put Gavin Hunt's troops in front, but Olwethu Mzimela produced a good save to deny him and keep the scores level.

    Arthur Zwane's team finally made their pressure count in the 59th minute after Athini Maqokola was brought down inside the penalty area, prompting the referee to point straight to the spot.

    Usuthu were awarded a penalty, and Thando Ngwenya stepped up with composure and handed his side a breakthrough.

    The final whistle sealed a narrow win for AmaZulu, ensuring they claimed all three points.



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  • Golden Arrows vs Chippa United, August 2026Backpage

    Golden Arrows 0-0 Chippa United

    Meanwhile, Abafana Bes'thende and Chilli Boys played out a goalless draw at the King Zwelithini Stadium.

    The opening exchanges failed to produce a breakthrough, but the second half burst into life with a noticeable increase in intensity.

    Stanley Nwabali was immediately put under immense pressure as the home side raised the tempo and launched wave after wave of attacks.

    With momentum firmly on their side, they dominated possession in the early stages after the restart, searching relentlessly for the opening goal while testing the visitors' defence with a series of dangerous moves.

    The encounter continued at a lively pace, with both teams pressing for the opening goal. However, neither side could make their chances count, and the points were ultimately shared following a 0-0 stalemate.


  • Cedric Kaze Sekhukhune United Khalil Ben Youssef Durban CityBackpagepix

    Sekhukhune United vs Durban City

    When: Saturday, August 01

    Where: Seshego Stadium

    Kick-off: 17h30

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  • Ronnie Gabriel Richards BayBackpagepix

    Richards Bay vs Polokwane City?

    When: Sunday, August 02

    Where: uMhlathuze Sports Complex

    Kick-off: 15h00

  • Siwelele FC, April 2026Backpage

    Siwelele vs TS Galaxy

    When: Sunday, August 02

    Where: Toyota Stadium

    Kick-off: 17h30