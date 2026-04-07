Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Polokwane City, TS Galaxy, April 2025Backpage
Kiplagat Sang

PSL Wrap: Polokwane City strengthen their top-eight bid with win over TS Galaxy

Premier Soccer League
Orlando Pirates
Richards Bay vs Stellenbosch FC
Richards Bay
Stellenbosch FC
Richards Bay vs Orlando Pirates
AmaZulu FC vs Sekhukhune United
AmaZulu FC
Sekhukhune United
Magesi FC vs Marumo Gallants
Magesi FC
Marumo Gallants
Chippa United vs Siwelele
Chippa United
Siwelele
Kaizer Chiefs vs TS Galaxy
Kaizer Chiefs
TS Galaxy

The loss is a big blow to the Rockets, who are in desperate need of a victory in order to avoid sliding down towards the relegation zone. After the international break, teams are now focused on their league duties, with some fighting against possible relegation as Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns engage in the title race.

  • Polokwane City, TS Galaxy, April 2025Backpage

    TS Galaxy 1-2 Polokwane City

    Polokwane City's bid to finish in the top eight received a big boost after a 2-1 win over TS Galaxy at the Solomon Mahlangu Stadium on Wednesday.

    Zimbabwean international Juan Mutudza powered Rise and Shine in front when he scored in the 17th minute. Mutudza then produced the assist for the second goal that was scored by Mokibelo Ramabu in the 48th minute.

    The Rockets attempted a comeback but could only manage a goal that was scored in the 82nd minute by Igor Salatiel.

    The win left Polokwane in the seventh position with 29 points, while Galaxy are 12th with 25 points.

    • Advertisement
  • Chippa United, Siwelele FC, April 2026Backpage

    Chippa United 1-0 Siwelele FC

    Chippa United boosted their chances of remaining in the Premier Soccer League after a 1-0 win over Siwelele FC on Tuesday at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

    Former Orlando Pirates star Sinoxolo Kwayiba scored the decisive goal in the 57th minute to hand Chilli Boys the home win.

    After the victory, Chippa are 13th with 23 points, while Siwelele are 10th with 26 points.

  • Magesi FC, March 2026Backpage

    Magesi FC 3-0 Marumo Gallants

    Relegation threatened Magesi FC, outsmarted Marumo Gallants by picking up a 3-0 win at Seshego Staduim.

    Tholang Mashigo, Motsie Matima, and Thabang Sibanyoni scored as Magesi registered what could be a turning point victory in their bid to avoid going down at the end of the season.

    However, they remain at the bottom with 17 points, while Gallants are 14th with 18 points.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Richards Bay, March 2026Backpage

    Richards Bay 2-1 Stellenbosch

    Sanele Barns and Moses Mthembu's goals helped Richards Bay stun Gavin Hunt's Stellenbosch at uMhlathuze Stadium.

    The loss is a blow to ninth-placed Stellies, who missed a chance of breaking into the top eight. The win sees Natal Rich Boys go 11th.

  • AmaZulu, Sekhukhune United, April 2026Backpage

    AmaZulu 2-2 Sekhukhune United

    AmaZulu and Sekhukhune United shared points from a 2-2 draw in a Premier Soccer League match played at Princess Magogo Stadium on Monday.

    Usuthu took the lead when Thapelo Matlhoko scored the opening goal with an assist from Athini Maqokola in the 23rd minute. Olerato Mandi struck the equalising goal for Babina Noko in the 42nd minute.

    In the 52nd minute, Nkosikhona Radebe scored to help AmaZulu regain their lead. However, Sekhukhune United found the back of the net through Bright Ndlovu in the 77th minute as the game finally ended in a draw.

    The draw leaves Usuthu in the fourth position with 38 points, one fewer than Chiefs. Meanwhile, Sekhukhune are fifth with 35 points.