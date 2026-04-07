PSL Wrap: Polokwane City strengthen their top-eight bid with win over TS Galaxy
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TS Galaxy 1-2 Polokwane City
Polokwane City's bid to finish in the top eight received a big boost after a 2-1 win over TS Galaxy at the Solomon Mahlangu Stadium on Wednesday.
Zimbabwean international Juan Mutudza powered Rise and Shine in front when he scored in the 17th minute. Mutudza then produced the assist for the second goal that was scored by Mokibelo Ramabu in the 48th minute.
The Rockets attempted a comeback but could only manage a goal that was scored in the 82nd minute by Igor Salatiel.
The win left Polokwane in the seventh position with 29 points, while Galaxy are 12th with 25 points.
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Chippa United 1-0 Siwelele FC
Chippa United boosted their chances of remaining in the Premier Soccer League after a 1-0 win over Siwelele FC on Tuesday at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.
Former Orlando Pirates star Sinoxolo Kwayiba scored the decisive goal in the 57th minute to hand Chilli Boys the home win.
After the victory, Chippa are 13th with 23 points, while Siwelele are 10th with 26 points.
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Magesi FC 3-0 Marumo Gallants
Relegation threatened Magesi FC, outsmarted Marumo Gallants by picking up a 3-0 win at Seshego Staduim.
Tholang Mashigo, Motsie Matima, and Thabang Sibanyoni scored as Magesi registered what could be a turning point victory in their bid to avoid going down at the end of the season.
However, they remain at the bottom with 17 points, while Gallants are 14th with 18 points.
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Richards Bay 2-1 Stellenbosch
Sanele Barns and Moses Mthembu's goals helped Richards Bay stun Gavin Hunt's Stellenbosch at uMhlathuze Stadium.
The loss is a blow to ninth-placed Stellies, who missed a chance of breaking into the top eight. The win sees Natal Rich Boys go 11th.
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AmaZulu 2-2 Sekhukhune United
AmaZulu and Sekhukhune United shared points from a 2-2 draw in a Premier Soccer League match played at Princess Magogo Stadium on Monday.
Usuthu took the lead when Thapelo Matlhoko scored the opening goal with an assist from Athini Maqokola in the 23rd minute. Olerato Mandi struck the equalising goal for Babina Noko in the 42nd minute.
In the 52nd minute, Nkosikhona Radebe scored to help AmaZulu regain their lead. However, Sekhukhune United found the back of the net through Bright Ndlovu in the 77th minute as the game finally ended in a draw.
The draw leaves Usuthu in the fourth position with 38 points, one fewer than Chiefs. Meanwhile, Sekhukhune are fifth with 35 points.