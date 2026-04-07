PSL Wrap: Polokwane City strengthen their top-eight bid with win over TS Galaxy

Polokwane City's bid to finish in the top eight received a big boost after a 2-1 win over TS Galaxy at the Solomon Mahlangu Stadium on Wednesday.

Zimbabwean international Juan Mutudza powered Rise and Shine in front when he scored in the 17th minute. Mutudza then produced the assist for the second goal that was scored by Mokibelo Ramabu in the 48th minute.

The Rockets attempted a comeback but could only manage a goal that was scored in the 82nd minute by Igor Salatiel.

The win left Polokwane in the seventh position with 29 points, while Galaxy are 12th with 25 points.