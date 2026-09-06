Premier Soccer League compared to Europe's biggest leagues - 'The only missing component is...'

Luc Eymael, a manager well-versed in the landscape of African football, has heaped praise on the Premier Soccer League for its elite infrastructure and administrative professionalism.

Having worked across various nations on the continent, the Belgian tactician remains adamant that South Africa provides a platform that is virtually indistinguishable from the top divisions in Europe.

Speaking to KickOff, Eymael expressed his admiration for the 30-year-old institution.

"First of all, congratulations for that big, fantastic, and very professional institution, because we have to recognise that it is one of the best-organised leagues when it comes to pitches, stadiums, fixtures, and cup competitions," says the Belgian.

"It is the only league in Africa where clubs receive a monthly grant of R2.5 million, I think, to help them run their clubs. It is the only league in Africa where everything is well-organised, like in Europe – the league, MTN8, Carling Knockout, and the Nedbank Cup.

"The only missing component in SA is the VAR," he said.