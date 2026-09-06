Premier Soccer League compared to Europe's biggest leagues - 'The only missing component is...'
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European standard
Luc Eymael, a manager well-versed in the landscape of African football, has heaped praise on the Premier Soccer League for its elite infrastructure and administrative professionalism.
Having worked across various nations on the continent, the Belgian tactician remains adamant that South Africa provides a platform that is virtually indistinguishable from the top divisions in Europe.
Speaking to KickOff, Eymael expressed his admiration for the 30-year-old institution.
"First of all, congratulations for that big, fantastic, and very professional institution, because we have to recognise that it is one of the best-organised leagues when it comes to pitches, stadiums, fixtures, and cup competitions," says the Belgian.
"It is the only league in Africa where clubs receive a monthly grant of R2.5 million, I think, to help them run their clubs. It is the only league in Africa where everything is well-organised, like in Europe – the league, MTN8, Carling Knockout, and the Nedbank Cup.
"The only missing component in SA is the VAR," he said.
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Unique advantage
While leagues in North and East Africa have made significant strides in recent years, Eymael argues that the PSL still holds a unique advantage in terms of financial distribution and logistical consistency.
He acknowledges the growth in nations like Morocco and Egypt but maintains that South Africa’s blueprint remains the gold standard for the region.
"In other African leagues, clubs do receive most of the time the TV right, but never like in SA. Now Morocco, Tanzania, Algeria, and Egypt have improved a lot, but not yet as South Africa. I always said South Africa is Europe from Africa, and is sometimes better than Europe in some things," he said.
"So, my memories of SA are good, and despite it being very far from Belgium, I' m still interested in coaching a good team in your country again. I speak a lot with different PSL coaches and some of my former players,” he added.
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Dr. Irvin Khoza hailed
The success of the PSL cannot be discussed without referencing the leadership of Dr. Irvin Khoza. Eymael pointed to the chairman's long-standing influence as a primary reason for the league's sustained excellence since its inception in 1996.
"I know you can never please everybody in your country or in the world... but I think Dr. Khoza deserves big respect for what he has done and continues to do for SA soccer. He is a fantastic visionary.
"I think he also contributed significantly to the organisation of the World Cup in your country. So, Dr. Khoza, big congratulations for what you did and what you are still doing.
"I just wish that when he retires, the PSL will be led by another equally qualified person."
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Congrats Pitso!
Beyond the domestic league structure, Eymael also touched upon the national team setup, offering his thoughts on the recent appointment of Pitso Mosimane as the head coach of Bafana Bafana.
With Mosimane taking the reigns to guide the nation toward future international success, Eymael revealed he had reached out to the former Al Ahly and Mamelodi Sundowns boss to offer his support.
“Let me also take this opportunity to congratulate Mr. Pitso Mosimane for his nomination as Bafana Bafana head coach; I sent him a Whatsapp message, but he has not yet replied. I hope he will improve the work done by Hugo Broos," Eymael concluded.
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