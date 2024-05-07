Predicting Orlando Pirates’ XI to face Chippa United - Innocent Maela to replace doubtful Deon Hotto?

The Buccaneers are back in Premier Soccer League action as they host the Chilli Boys at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday night.

The upcoming match marks the second consecutive encounter between Pirates and Chippa United, following the Buccaneer’s victory over their opponents in an intense Nedbank Cup semi-final at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday. With a 3-1 triumph in Gqeberha, Pirates secured a place in the final for the second consecutive year, extending their away winning streak to three games across various competitions, including successful outings against Royal AM and Cape Town City within a week's span.

Their current winning streak spans six matches across competitions, aiming for a fifth consecutive league victory as they face Chippa at home. Securing a win on Wednesday is crucial for the Soweto Giants, who currently occupy third place, just outside the final qualifying spot for the Caf Champions League, with only four Premiership matches remaining.

Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is expected to deploy a formidable lineup for this pivotal match, and GOAL offers insights into how the Spaniard might assemble his team.