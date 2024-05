Amakhosi hope to bounce back to winning ways after a 5-1 defeat against Mamelodi Sundowns in their last league outing.

Kaizer Chiefs are set to welcome TS Galaxy at the Peter Mokaba Stadium for a Premier Soccer League outing.

The Glamour Boys are hoping to collect maximum points in their bid to push for a top-eight finish after an inconsistent campaign.

GOAL predicts how Cavin Johnson could select his starting lineup against the Rockets after a humiliating loss against the newly crowned Sundowns on Thursday.