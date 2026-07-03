The first half was full of good ideas, but lacking in quality. Ronaldo had a couple of half chances. Joao Cancelo put in some dangerous balls from the left. But neither side truly came close.

And then, things came alive. Croatia, perhaps sniffing that they had a chance to win this thing, were more assertive on the break. The chances came thick and fast. Diogo Costa denied Mateo Kovacic's first effort. But he could do little about Ivan Perisic's just two minutes later, with the veteran wing-back lashing home to give Croatia a 1-0 lead.

It might have been two, as well. Kovacic saw a duo of efforts smartly denied by Costa. And then Portugal worked their way back into it. Ronaldo equalised from the penalty spot after Renato Veiga had been dragged down in the box. They kept pressing as the game wore on. Ronaldo's substitute, Ramos, won it in the end. Leao, who had overhit cross after cross, finally got one right, fizzing a ball to the far post. And Ramos lept between two defenders and headed past a helpless goalkeeper.

And then came the drama. Croatia thought they had an equaliser deep into second half stoppage time, but a lengthy VAR check determined that Mario Pasalic was offside when he cut back to Josko Gvardiol for the goal. It was exhausting, exhaustive, and somehow the best team won.

GOAL rates Portugal's players from Toronto Stadium...