Polokwane City vs Mamelodi Sundowns Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

Polokwane City will present a big test for Sundowns after proving to be a hard nut to crack at home, having held one of the big teams, Kaizer Chiefs, to a goalless draw over a week ago

The Limpopo-based side is unbeaten in their last four league matches after registering two wins and two draws.

Meanwhile, KaBo Yellow are aiming to overcome their recent dip in form, which saw them slump to back-to-back draws against Stellenbosch and Richards Bay.

Despite the recent poor run, Sundowns are unbeaten in 16 PSL outings and were last defeated in September 2025.

Head-to-head record this season

These teams have yet to face each other in the 2025/26 season and the reverse fixture will take place at Loftus Versveld on May 3rd.



