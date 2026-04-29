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Brayan Leon, Mamelodi Sundowns, April 2026Backpage
Samuel Nkosi

Polokwane City vs Mamelodi Sundowns Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

Polokwane City vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Premier Soccer League
Richards Bay
M. Cardoso
P. Shalulile
N. Santos
B. Leon
I. Rayners
Polokwane City

GOAL gives you the details to follow the Brazilians' Premier Soccer League trip to Limpopo to face Rise and Shine at Seshego Stadium on Wednesday night. The Tshwane giants are pushing to get maximum points and overtake Orlando Pirates at the top of the league table.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Polokwane City and Mamelodi Sundowns, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.

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  • Phuti Mohafe, Polokwane City, April 2026Backpage

    Kick-off time


    Game:

    Polokwane City vs Mamelodi Sundowns

    Date:

    29/04/26

    Kick-off:

    19:30

    Venue:

    Seshego Stadium


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  • Mamelodi Sundowns, April 2026Backpage

    How to watch Polokwane City vs Sundowns online - TV channels & live streams


    Online Streaming

    TV Channel

    DStv.com/DStv Now App

    SuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202

    Or follow live GOAL updates here.

  • Thabang Matuludi, Polokwane City, October 2025Backpage

    Polokwane team news & squads

    Polokwane City will have Mpho Mavundlela missing out for the Sundowns clash to serve a one-match suspension after receiving his fourth yellow card of the season.

    The talented centre-back accumulated his fourth yellow card of the campaign in City's 1-0 victory over Stellenbosch this past weekend.

    Polokwane City Probable XI: Mathebula, Matuludi, Nkwe, Ramaja, Nkaki, Kambala, Mutudza, Maphangule, Ramabu, Dlamini, Tshikweta

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  • Arthur Sales & Katlego 'Ntsiki' Ntsabeleng, April 2026Backpagepix

    Sundowns team news & squads

    Peter Shalulile and Nuno Santos are back in full training and working to match fitness.

    However, midfielder Bathusi Aubaas and Arthur Sales are battling injury and will not be available for selection, together with Mothobi Mvala.

    Sundowns Probable XI: Williams, Mudau, Modiba, Cupido, Ndamane, Mokoena, Allende, Adams, Matthews, Ntsabeleng, Rayners.

  • Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi Sundowns, April 2026Backpage

    Head-to-head and recent form

    Polokwane City will present a big test for Sundowns after proving to be a hard nut to crack at home, having held one of the big teams, Kaizer Chiefs, to a goalless draw over a week ago

    The Limpopo-based side is unbeaten in their last four league matches after registering two wins and two draws.

    Meanwhile, KaBo Yellow are aiming to overcome their recent dip in form, which saw them slump to back-to-back draws against Stellenbosch and Richards Bay.

    Despite the recent poor run, Sundowns are unbeaten in 16 PSL outings and were last defeated in September 2025.

    Head-to-head record this season

    These teams have yet to face each other in the 2025/26 season and the reverse fixture will take place at Loftus Versveld on May 3rd.


  • Tlou Nkwe, Polokwane City, Wandile Duba, Kaizer Chiefs, April 2026Backpage

    Useful links

Premier Soccer League
Polokwane City crest
Polokwane City
POC
Mamelodi Sundowns FC crest
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
SFC