Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Polokwane City and Mamelodi Sundowns, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.
Polokwane City vs Mamelodi Sundowns Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news
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Kick-off time
Game:
Polokwane City vs Mamelodi Sundowns
Date:
29/04/26
Kick-off:
19:30
Venue:
Seshego Stadium
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How to watch Polokwane City vs Sundowns online - TV channels & live streams
Online Streaming
TV Channel
DStv.com/DStv Now App
SuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202
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Polokwane team news & squads
Polokwane City will have Mpho Mavundlela missing out for the Sundowns clash to serve a one-match suspension after receiving his fourth yellow card of the season.
The talented centre-back accumulated his fourth yellow card of the campaign in City's 1-0 victory over Stellenbosch this past weekend.
Polokwane City Probable XI: Mathebula, Matuludi, Nkwe, Ramaja, Nkaki, Kambala, Mutudza, Maphangule, Ramabu, Dlamini, Tshikweta
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Sundowns team news & squads
Peter Shalulile and Nuno Santos are back in full training and working to match fitness.
However, midfielder Bathusi Aubaas and Arthur Sales are battling injury and will not be available for selection, together with Mothobi Mvala.
Sundowns Probable XI: Williams, Mudau, Modiba, Cupido, Ndamane, Mokoena, Allende, Adams, Matthews, Ntsabeleng, Rayners.
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Head-to-head and recent form
Polokwane City will present a big test for Sundowns after proving to be a hard nut to crack at home, having held one of the big teams, Kaizer Chiefs, to a goalless draw over a week ago
The Limpopo-based side is unbeaten in their last four league matches after registering two wins and two draws.
Meanwhile, KaBo Yellow are aiming to overcome their recent dip in form, which saw them slump to back-to-back draws against Stellenbosch and Richards Bay.
Despite the recent poor run, Sundowns are unbeaten in 16 PSL outings and were last defeated in September 2025.
Head-to-head record this season
These teams have yet to face each other in the 2025/26 season and the reverse fixture will take place at Loftus Versveld on May 3rd.
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