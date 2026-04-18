Polokwane City vs Kaizer Chiefs Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Polokwane and Kaizer Chiefs, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.
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Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Polokwane and Kaizer Chiefs, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.
|Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
|Game:
|Polokwane vs Kaizer Chiefs
|Date:
|18 April 2025
|Kick-off:
|17h30 SA Time
|Venue:
|Old Peter Mokaba Stadium, Polokwane
|Online Streaming
|TV Channel
|DStv.com/DStv Now App
|SuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202
Polokwane City haven't confirmed any new injuries ahead of the game, which gives the technical team ample time to have their strongest squad on the pitch.
However, Brian Bwire and Mpho Mundlela are just one yellow card away from suspension.
Polokwane Possible XI: Mathebula, Matuludi, Ramaja, Nikani, Nkwe, Ramabu, Kambala, Maphangule, Dlamini, Tshikweta, Mutudza
Amakhosi captain Brandon Petersen returned in the win over TS Galaxy and kept a clean sheet, and he will be determined to get another one after failing to keep Magesi out in the most recent victory.
Fiacre Ntwari is still injured, as are defender Rushwin Dortley and midfielder George Matlou, but Reeve Frosler returned with two assists in the win over Dikwena Tsa Meetse.
Flavio da Silva and Mfundo Vilakazi will have to be careful since they are on three yellow cards each.
Chiefs Possible XI: Petersen, Monyane, Miguel, McCarthy, Cross, Ndlovu, Maboe, Lilepo, Shabalala, Duba, Silva
Polokwane City have been blowing hot and cold, explaining why they have won just one game out of their last five PSL fixtures. Two have ended in defeats, with as many draws as well.
The Glamour Boys have won their last five PSL games, explaining why they come into the match as favourites in their bid to cement their top-three position.
In the head-to-head record, Kaizer Chiefs have two wins, a loss, and as many draws in the last five PSL outings between the sides.