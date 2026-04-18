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Seth Willis

Polokwane City vs Kaizer Chiefs Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

Premier Soccer League
Polokwane City vs Kaizer Chiefs
Kaizer Chiefs
Polokwane City
M. Shabalala
Inacio Miguel
S. Msimango
S. Mthethwa
M. Lilepo
Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs
Orlando Pirates

The Glamour Boys have rediscovered their form in the Premier Soccer League following the initial struggles that saw them lose ground to defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns and rivals Orlando Pirates. On Saturday, they face Rise and Shine in Polokwane, hoping to collect their sixth straight victory.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Polokwane and Kaizer Chiefs, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.

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  • Kick-off time

    Game: Polokwane vs Kaizer Chiefs
    Date:18 April 2025
    Kick-off:17h30 SA Time
    Venue: Old Peter Mokaba Stadium, Polokwane
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  • How to watch Polokwane vs Chiefs online - TV channels & live streams

    Online StreamingTV Channel
    DStv.com/DStv Now AppSuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202

    Follow LIVE on GOAL.

  • Polokwane City, TS Galaxy, April 2025Backpage

    Polokwane team news & squads

    Polokwane City haven't confirmed any new injuries ahead of the game, which gives the technical team ample time to have their strongest squad on the pitch.

    However, Brian Bwire and Mpho Mundlela are just one yellow card away from suspension.

    Polokwane Possible XI: Mathebula, Matuludi, Ramaja, Nikani, Nkwe, Ramabu, Kambala, Maphangule, Dlamini, Tshikweta, Mutudza

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  • Brandon Petersen, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Chiefs news & squads

    Amakhosi captain Brandon Petersen returned in the win over TS Galaxy and kept a clean sheet, and he will be determined to get another one after failing to keep Magesi out in the most recent victory.

    Fiacre Ntwari is still injured, as are defender Rushwin Dortley and midfielder George Matlou, but Reeve Frosler returned with two assists in the win over Dikwena Tsa Meetse.

    Flavio da Silva and Mfundo Vilakazi will have to be careful since they are on three yellow cards each. 

    Chiefs Possible XI: Petersen, Monyane, Miguel, McCarthy, Cross, Ndlovu, Maboe, Lilepo, Shabalala, Duba, Silva

  • Ashley du Preez and Thabang Matuludi, Kaizer Chiefs vs Polokwane CityBackpage

    Head-to-head and recent form

    Polokwane City have been blowing hot and cold, explaining why they have won just one game out of their last five PSL fixtures. Two have ended in defeats, with as many draws as well.

    The Glamour Boys have won their last five PSL games, explaining why they come into the match as favourites in their bid to cement their top-three position.

    In the head-to-head record, Kaizer Chiefs have two wins, a loss, and as many draws in the last five PSL outings between the sides. 

  • Bruce Bvuma, Kaizer Chiefs, April 2026Backpage

    Useful links

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Polokwane City
POC
Kaizer Chiefs crest
Kaizer Chiefs
KAC
Premier Soccer League
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Orlando Pirates
ORP
Kaizer Chiefs crest
Kaizer Chiefs
KAC