Polokwane City vs Kaizer Chiefs Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

Amakhosi captain Brandon Petersen returned in the win over TS Galaxy and kept a clean sheet, and he will be determined to get another one after failing to keep Magesi out in the most recent victory.

Fiacre Ntwari is still injured, as are defender Rushwin Dortley and midfielder George Matlou, but Reeve Frosler returned with two assists in the win over Dikwena Tsa Meetse.

Flavio da Silva and Mfundo Vilakazi will have to be careful since they are on three yellow cards each.

Chiefs Possible XI: Petersen, Monyane, Miguel, McCarthy, Cross, Ndlovu, Maboe, Lilepo, Shabalala, Duba, Silva