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Polokwane City, Kaizer Chiefs, April 2026Backpage
Samuel Nkosi

Polokwane City vs Kaizer Chiefs Preview: How to watch, kick-off, venue, squad news, current form and predictions

Premier Soccer League
Polokwane City vs Kaizer Chiefs
Kaizer Chiefs
Polokwane City
F. Da Cruz
B. Petersen
B. Cross
T. Monyane
T. Moloisane
Inacio Miguel
S. Ndlovu
M. Vilakazi
M. Shabalala
P. Mmodi
Lamontville Golden Arrows
Lamontville Golden Arrows vs Kaizer Chiefs
E. Ighodaro

GOAL brings you all the available details on the Premier Soccer League encounter between Rise and Shine and Amakhosi at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium. A victory against the Limpopo-based side could see the Glamour Boys leapfrog rivals Orlando Pirates into second position on the league table

  • Old Peter Mokaba Stadium

    Kick-off time

    Game:Polokwane City vs Kaizer Chiefs
    Date: 12/09/26
    Kick-off:15h00 SA Time
    VenueOld Peter Mokaba Stadium, Polokwane
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  • Kaizer Chiefs fans.Backpagepix.

    How to watch Polokwane City vs Kaizer Chiefs - TV channels & live streams

    Online StreamingTV Channel
    DStv Now App/ SABC PlusSuperSport Channel 202/SABC 3

    Or you can follow the goals through our live scores page.

  • Richards Bay vs Polokwane City, August 2026Backpage

    Polokwane City team news & squad

    Polokwane City hosts Chiefs without any major injury concerns, although the club recently lost Thabang Matuludi, who signed with African champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

    The club's goalkeeping crisis is still unresolved. Brian Bwire departed for Tusker FC after rejecting a contract extension, first-choice Lindokuhle Mathebula has been sidelined by injury,  youngster Ayanda Ngwenya was withdrawn at half-time of the Marumo Gallants draw after a tough 45 minutes. Free agent Oscarine Masuluke has joined and could start against Chiefs.

    Polokwane City possible XI: Masuluke, Manthosi, Modise, Nkaki, Mvundlela, Kambala, Maphangule, Mutudza, Daniels, Dlamini, Molokwane

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  • Chiefs team news & squads

    After weeks of having all the left-backs injured, Fernando Da Cruz has welcomed Paseko Mako, Bradley Cross, and Kabelo Nkgwesa, who have all returned to full fitness. 

    Chiefs have also been boosted by the recovery of Reeve Frosler, who started the 2026/27 season as a regular starter. 

    In the attacking positions, Etiosa Ighodaro is also available for selection after missing a handful of matches in the opening days of the new campaign due to injury. 

    New signing Langelihle Phili and Thabiso Monyane remain long-term absentees and midfielder Thabo Cele has left for Mamelodi Sundowns this week.

    Kaizer Chiefs Possible XI: Petersen, Solomons, Miguel, Moloisane, Kwinika, Maboe, Ndlovu, Shabalala, Mmodi, Vilakazi, Duba.

  • Lebohang Maboe, Kaizer Chiefs, Bonginkosi Dlamini, Polokwane City, April 2026Backpage

    Head-to-head and recent form

    Polokwane City form: D D L D L

    Rise and Shine come to the match against Chiefs, winless in their last four league matches. They last claimed a win on August 2nd with a 2-1 victory over Richards Bay. 

    Kaizer Chiefs form: W D D W L

    Chiefs are oozing with confidence heading into the clash against Polokwane City after beating Siwelele FC 3-2 in their previous match. A win this weekend would see Amakhosi climb to second place on the log. 

    Most recent head-to-head:

    DateScoreCompetition
    18/04/26Polokwane City 0-0 ChiefsPSL
    13/08/25Chiefs 1-0 Polokwane CityPSL

    GOAL Prediction:

    Home win: 29%

    Draw: 50%

    Away win: 21%

  • Kaizer Chiefs celebrateBackpagepix

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