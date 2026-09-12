Polokwane City vs Kaizer Chiefs Preview: How to watch, kick-off, venue, squad news, current form and predictions

After weeks of having all the left-backs injured, Fernando Da Cruz has welcomed Paseko Mako, Bradley Cross, and Kabelo Nkgwesa, who have all returned to full fitness.

Chiefs have also been boosted by the recovery of Reeve Frosler, who started the 2026/27 season as a regular starter.

In the attacking positions, Etiosa Ighodaro is also available for selection after missing a handful of matches in the opening days of the new campaign due to injury.

New signing Langelihle Phili and Thabiso Monyane remain long-term absentees and midfielder Thabo Cele has left for Mamelodi Sundowns this week.

Kaizer Chiefs Possible XI: Petersen, Solomons, Miguel, Moloisane, Kwinika, Maboe, Ndlovu, Shabalala, Mmodi, Vilakazi, Duba.