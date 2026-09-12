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Polokwane City vs Kaizer Chiefs Preview: How to watch, kick-off, venue, squad news, current form and predictions
Kick-off time
Game: Polokwane City vs Kaizer Chiefs Date: 12/09/26 Kick-off: 15h00 SA Time Venue Old Peter Mokaba Stadium, Polokwane
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How to watch Polokwane City vs Kaizer Chiefs - TV channels & live streams
Online Streaming TV Channel DStv Now App/ SABC Plus SuperSport Channel 202/SABC 3
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Polokwane City team news & squad
Polokwane City hosts Chiefs without any major injury concerns, although the club recently lost Thabang Matuludi, who signed with African champions Mamelodi Sundowns.
The club's goalkeeping crisis is still unresolved. Brian Bwire departed for Tusker FC after rejecting a contract extension, first-choice Lindokuhle Mathebula has been sidelined by injury, youngster Ayanda Ngwenya was withdrawn at half-time of the Marumo Gallants draw after a tough 45 minutes. Free agent Oscarine Masuluke has joined and could start against Chiefs.
Polokwane City possible XI: Masuluke, Manthosi, Modise, Nkaki, Mvundlela, Kambala, Maphangule, Mutudza, Daniels, Dlamini, Molokwane
Chiefs team news & squads
After weeks of having all the left-backs injured, Fernando Da Cruz has welcomed Paseko Mako, Bradley Cross, and Kabelo Nkgwesa, who have all returned to full fitness.
Chiefs have also been boosted by the recovery of Reeve Frosler, who started the 2026/27 season as a regular starter.
In the attacking positions, Etiosa Ighodaro is also available for selection after missing a handful of matches in the opening days of the new campaign due to injury.
New signing Langelihle Phili and Thabiso Monyane remain long-term absentees and midfielder Thabo Cele has left for Mamelodi Sundowns this week.
Kaizer Chiefs Possible XI: Petersen, Solomons, Miguel, Moloisane, Kwinika, Maboe, Ndlovu, Shabalala, Mmodi, Vilakazi, Duba.
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Head-to-head and recent formPolokwane City form: D D L D L
Rise and Shine come to the match against Chiefs, winless in their last four league matches. They last claimed a win on August 2nd with a 2-1 victory over Richards Bay.
Kaizer Chiefs form: W D D W L
Chiefs are oozing with confidence heading into the clash against Polokwane City after beating Siwelele FC 3-2 in their previous match. A win this weekend would see Amakhosi climb to second place on the log.
Most recent head-to-head:
Date Score Competition 18/04/26 Polokwane City 0-0 Chiefs PSL 13/08/25 Chiefs 1-0 Polokwane City PSL
GOAL Prediction:
Home win: 29%
Draw: 50%
Away win: 21%
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