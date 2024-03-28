Pitso Mosimane’s national team interest confirmed - Which country is the accomplished coach likely to take charge of?

Discussions have been escalating between the 59-year-old and his representatives regarding his next career move.

His agent Moira Tlhagale recently revealed that their main focus for the next venture is securing a national team position, although they are open to club offers as well.

Mosimane's contract with Saudi Pro League side Abha Club is currently uncertain as he endeavours to steer them clear of relegation.

With less than four months left on his contract, alternative options are being considered if he doesn't continue with the club.

Article continues below

GOAL examines potential national teams that Mosimane might consider exploring.