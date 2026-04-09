Pitso Mosimane linked with 'deal of the century' to replace former PSL coach in Algeria, move could determine Khanyisa Mayo's future at Kaizer Chiefs
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Another club linked with Mosimane
CR Belouizdad coach Sead Ramovic is facing an uncertain future at the Alerian side, who are said to be close to firing him.
Pitso Mosimane's name has popped up as a possible replacement if Ramovic is sacked.
Former Al Ahly goalkeeper Ahmed Shobeir talks about the prospect of Mosimane going to Belouizdad.
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'Deal of the century'
“Sead Ramovic is still the technical director of the CR Belouizdad youth team on paper, despite the suspension decision at the moment, and his assistant staff are taking over the task of training the team,” Shobair said as per Soccer Laduma.
“Algerian reports have linked Pitso Mosimane’s name to joining CR Belouizdad and consider it the deal of the century after the outstanding successes achieved by the South African with Al Ahly and Mamelodi Sundowns.”
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Mosimane to deal with Mayo issue
Should Mosimane move to Belouizdad, there is one transfer issue he will have to deal with.
He would have to decide on Khanyisa Mayo who is on a season-long loan stint at Kaizer Chiefs from the Algerian side.
Mayo has struggled for game time at Amakhosi and that makes his future at both Chiefs and Belouizdad uncertain.
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Agent on Mayo's future
Mayo's agent, Basia Michaels, has explained what the future holds for Mayo.
“It’s a loan deal now, so that’s [return to Belouizdad] yet to be determined. Let’s see what happens. There is still a good four months left before the end of the season,” said Michaels onBehind The Boot -Smash Sportsas per FARPost.
“We just need to see what happens, where the wind blows and we go from there. I think based on the difficulties that we faced, I don’t necessarily think it will be healthy for him to go back.
“That’s the other thing about football. Football is very similar to life in that you give something your all, literally, but if it’s not meant to be, it’s not meant to be," added Michaels.
“The coach had signed Khanyisa when we went and did the medicals, pre-season camp and everything else. He was very thankful for getting the deal done. He was like, ‘I love this kit.’
“The truth is, Khanyisa played something like 42 [sic] games and he was a starter. No question about it. Khanyisa was loved in Algiers. Then there is a change in regime.
“Like many things in life, there are changes and changes we can’t control. It’s a change Khanyisa didn’t control and it didn’t work in his favour. It was quite surprising to me personally because Sead was also a coach I know like Khanyisa, when he was at TS Galaxy, and Khanyisa was playing for Cape Town City," she continued.
“You look at circumstances around it and a couple of things that have happened and certain things you can’t talk about. There was no fallout. It was a difficult couple of weeks leading up to the Chiefs loan. Algeria was tough.”