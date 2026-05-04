Pitso Mosimane linked to another West African national team coaching job but is it enough to tempt him away from his beloved youth development programs?

Pitso Mosimane has emerged as a leading contender for the Mali national team job following the departure of Tom Saintfiet.

According to a report in KickOff, the Malian football authorities have high ambitions and have placed the South African icon on a shortlist that includes North African heavyweights and European expertise.

He is reportedly competing with Frenchman Hervé Renard and former Morocco mentor Walid Regragui as the Eagles search for a permanent successor.

The 61-year-old has been without a club since his stint with Iranian side Esteghlal FC ended in January 2025.

While he has been linked to various roles in the Gulf and across Africa, including a brief flirtation with the Ghana job before Carlos Queiroz was appointed, the Mali project represents a significant opportunity to lead a talent-rich squad on the road to the Africa Cup of Nations and the next FIFA World Cup.



