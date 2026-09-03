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Moataz Elgammal

'He has to digest' - Pierre Sage admits Ismaila Sarr needs time after Liverpool transfer collapse

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P. Sage
I. Sarr
Liverpool
Crystal Palace
Premier League

Crystal Palace manager Pierre Sage has admitted that Ismaila Sarr needs time to recover mentally and physically after seeing his dream move to Liverpool collapse. Sage insisted that the forward remains committed to Selhurst Park despite outside interest, while firmly defending the club against accusations of disrespect from the player's agent Diomansy Kamara.

  • Sage confirms forward needs time to heal

    According to the Daily Mail, Sage conceded that Sarr must process the emotional toll of his collapsed transfer before returning to competitive action. Sarr, who scored 21 goals in 45 appearances last season, had been the subject of a rejected £50 million bid from Liverpool, but Palace maintained throughout the window that the forward was indispensable.

    "I spoke with him yesterday and he said he’s sure to be with us," Sage explained. "He has to digest because it's a dream for a lot of players to play with this kind of club. He had a good opportunity but it didn’t work."

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    Palace boss rejects claims of disrespect

    The situation escalated after Kamara released an incendiary statement accusing Palace of failing to respect an African footballer's career ambitions.

    However, Sage strongly dismissed those allegations, standing firmly by the hierarchy at Selhurst Park. "I don't really agree with this position. The club and the people here are respectful. We respect a lot of things and we just want the best for our club and our players," Sage stated.

    Palace maintained their hardline stance, despite additional interest from clubs in Turkey and Saudi Arabia where windows remain open.

  • Patience required before first-team return

    Sage outlined that Sarr must earn any future elite opportunities through his performances on the pitch once he returns. "If he wants the interest to continue, he has to give a good season with us, perform with us and score a lot of goals as he did last year. But we know that he needs time," Sage added.

    "I expect him (to be back) next week but I’ve said this twice before. What is important is that he comes in good shape and in a good mindset. That's why sometimes we want to wait a little bit."

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    What comes next for Sarr?

    Sarr will miss Palace's trip to Fulham on Saturday due to a groin issue, leaving Sage to adjust his attacking options. Once fully fit, Sarr must refocus quickly to help Palace recover from their recent 4-1 defeat to Manchester City. The forward will aim to recapture his goalscoring form and prove his long-term value to the club.

Premier League
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Ipswich Town
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Liverpool
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Premier League
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