Crystal Palace boss Pierre Sage makes difficult Ismaila Sarr admission amid strong Liverpool transfer approach

Liverpool have recently approached Crystal Palace regarding Sarr, following the collapse of their deal for Yankuba Minteh. According to a report from the Liverpool Echo, Sage has firmly rejected claims that Sarr is refusing to train to force a move to Merseyside or Galatasaray. Instead, the manager revealed that the forward is sidelined with a groin issue.

Sage stated: "Ismaila Sarr is injured. He is in pain with his groin - that’s why you didn’t see him [train] with us today. He is in individual training because he is really in pain with his groin. But we’ll prepare him, he needs time."