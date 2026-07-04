Peter Shalulile sends heartfelt message after Mamelodi Sundowns exit - 'It’s not a goodbye, you never know where I’ll end up'
A legendary era at Chloorkop ends
Peter Shalulile has officially called time on his illustrious career with Mamelodi Sundowns.
The 32-year-old striker established himself as one of the most clinical finishers the South African top flight has ever seen.
Reflecting on his time with the Brazilians, Shalulile spoke of the immense effort required to succeed at a club of such stature.
"The journey has been great, it’s been amazing," Shalulile told the Club's media.
"Coming to a club where there are top players, it’s difficult, but with all the hard work, listening and dedication, I’ve managed to get quite a number of records and also trophies, league, MTN8, Nedbank Cup.
"It was all about the hard work."
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Searching for a new challenge
The veteran forward confirmed that the decision to leave was driven by a desire for more consistent game time.
Shalulile explained the internal process that led to his exit.
"Setbacks were times where injuries came, but more important, when I could not score goals, when it was dry.
"It was the time when I needed to dig deep within myself. Regardless of not scoring, I could still come to the gym, my finishing drills.
"I decided when I spoke to my agent that the best way for me to do is to ask the club, the president, to give me an opportunity to showcase my talent somewhere else.”
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Gratitude for the Yellow Nation
The Namibian international was quick to praise the Masandawana faithful for their unwavering support throughout his stay. His connection with the fans remained a highlight of his tenure until the very last day.
"Thank you to the supporters, they have been amazing people, they kept on singing, giving us energy. Without them, it’s tough on the pitch," he added.
"I’d like to thank the chairman for everything I’ve known since he took over, and he’s been an amazing person.
"I salute them for bringing me here, even the previous people that left, I’d love to thank them from the bottom of my heart."
A cryptic hint at a future return
While his departure marks the end of a significant chapter in his career, Shalulile left the door slightly ajar for a potential return to the club in some capacity.
His parting words suggested that while he is moving on to a new challenge now, his bond with Sundowns remains unbreakable.
Closing his farewell message with a hint of mystery, Shalulile stated: "It’s not a goodbye, you never know where I’ll end up because life is unpredictable.
"I’d like to thank them, Mr. President himself, for giving me this opportunity, signing me from Highlands Park."
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