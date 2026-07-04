Peter Shalulile sends heartfelt message after Mamelodi Sundowns exit - 'It’s not a goodbye, you never know where I’ll end up'

Peter Shalulile has officially called time on his illustrious career with Mamelodi Sundowns.

The 32-year-old striker established himself as one of the most clinical finishers the South African top flight has ever seen.

Reflecting on his time with the Brazilians, Shalulile spoke of the immense effort required to succeed at a club of such stature.

"The journey has been great, it’s been amazing," Shalulile told the Club's media.

"Coming to a club where there are top players, it’s difficult, but with all the hard work, listening and dedication, I’ve managed to get quite a number of records and also trophies, league, MTN8, Nedbank Cup.

"It was all about the hard work."







