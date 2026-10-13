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Ausilio 2-1Getty Images
Emanuele Tramacere
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Pellegatti doubles down: “AC Milan need football people. They should have brought in Ausilio an hour after he left Inter”

AC Milan
Inter
Transfers
Serie A

AC Milan need an executive to help Ruben Amorim manage the squad and perhaps oversee transfers, according to journalist Carlo Pellegatti. The long-time Mediaset figure, now a guest on numerous programmes, named his preferred candidate on Radio Sportiva again today: the currently unattached former Inter executive Piero Ausilio.


  • Men on the pitch




  • Ausilio, the right name

    Pellegatti has put forward Piero Ausilio's name in recent days and suggested him again today as the right man. Inter's former sporting director played a part in many of the club's successes during his 29 years there.

    "Let's not dwell on his past: I would have hired Piero Ausilio an hour after he left Inter! He knows Italian football, commands respect and knows how to talk to champions."

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