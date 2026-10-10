83' - Ndour hits the post! The Fiorentina midfielder unleashes a superb right-footed strike from outside the box, only to see it crash against the upright to Bijlow's left.





73' - Fiorentina pull one back, Vasquez own goal! Jimenez swings in a cross from the right and the Mexican turns it into his own net, making it 2-1 to Fiorentina.





22' - Genoa go close to a third! El Shaarawy strikes the free-kick and De Gea pulls off a miraculous save.





15' - Genoa double their lead, Messias!Osmajic bursts away down the right and whips in a cross. Ranieri misses it and the Brazilian slots home from the middle of the area to make it two.





8' - Genoa break the deadlock, Osmajic!Ellertsson shoots from the left and De Gea saves, but the ball drops to the Montenegrin, who thunders it in under the bar for his third goal of the league season.