Orlando Pirates winger Tshepang Moremi sends message to critics after title setback - 'We shouldn’t take too hard on the naysayers'

The stalemate in front of a sold-out home crowd has invited plenty of scrutiny from fans and pundits alike, as the Soweto giants missed a golden opportunity to ramp up the pressure on league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

However, Tshepang Moremi is adamant that the squad must remain focused on their internal goals rather than listening to negative commentary from the public.

Moremi was quick to dismiss the growing pessimism surrounding their title credentials.

Addressing the reaction to the result, the winger stated: “The point is gonna help us because there’s only one game left, all we have to do is to push," the former AmaZulu FC star said as quoted by iDiski Times.

"We shouldn’t take too hard on the naysayers, but we have to keep on going,”



