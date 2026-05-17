Orlando Pirates winger Tshepang Moremi sends message to critics after title setback - 'We shouldn’t take too hard on the naysayers'
- Backpage
Ignoring the outside noise
The stalemate in front of a sold-out home crowd has invited plenty of scrutiny from fans and pundits alike, as the Soweto giants missed a golden opportunity to ramp up the pressure on league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.
However, Tshepang Moremi is adamant that the squad must remain focused on their internal goals rather than listening to negative commentary from the public.
Moremi was quick to dismiss the growing pessimism surrounding their title credentials.
Addressing the reaction to the result, the winger stated: “The point is gonna help us because there’s only one game left, all we have to do is to push," the former AmaZulu FC star said as quoted by iDiski Times.
"We shouldn’t take too hard on the naysayers, but we have to keep on going,”
- Backpage
Focusing on the final hurdle
The draw means Abdeslam Ouaddou’s side currently sit two points adrift of Mamelodi Sundowns with just a single fixture remaining in the domestic campaign.
While the result felt like two points dropped rather than one gained, the mood inside the dressing room remains one of determination as they prepare for a trip to the Mbombela Stadium.
Moremi insists that the objective remains clear for everyone associated with the Sea Robbers, emphasising that the team is fully aware of the stakes heading into the final weekend.
“We know what we want, and we know what our aim is. But next week, we have to get the job done. It’s a must,” the winger added as the club seeks its first league crown in 14 years.
- Backpagepix
A high-stakes finale in Mpumalanga
The Buccaneers dominated proceedings throughout the clash with Durban City but were ultimately unable to find a way past a disciplined defensive block.
The failure to convert possession into goals has set up a high-tension final day where victory is the only acceptable outcome if they are to have any hope of overtaking the Brazilians at the summit.
The Buccaneers are scheduled to face relegation-threatened Orbit College on Saturday, May 23.
With their opponents fighting for survival at the bottom of the table and the title on the line for Pirates, the clash in Mpumalanga is expected to be a volatile encounter that will decide the destiny of the PSL trophy.
- Backpagepix
What comes next for Moremi and Pirates?
Moremi returned from his injury setback that he suffered in a Soweto derby clash against Kaizer Chiefs last month.
The pacey winger will be looking to help Pirates produce a mature performance in their last match against Orbit to lift the trophy.
The Pirates squad will have to overcome the psychological battle that comes with fear of losing the league title at the last hurdle.
Meanwhile, Orbit will present another challenge for the Houghton-based side as they will fight for maximum points to move out of the relegation zone