Orlando Pirates vs Marumo Gallants Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

Gallants are one of the two clubs to beat Pirates in domestic football this season.

That makes them a real threat to the Buccaneers, also given that they eliminated Mamelodi Sundowns from this competition at the quarter-final stage.

They had also held the Brazilians 1-1 in the Premier Soccer League, the same result they posted against Kaizer Chiefs.

Going into Saturday's game, Gallants have not lost their last three games and that includes the semi-final elimination of Golden Arrows.

Ouaddou will be facing his former players he coached at Gallants and hoping they will not be better than him than the last time.

Inspiring Pirates ahead of Saturday's match is that they are guaranteed to end the year on top of the PSL table.