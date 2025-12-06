Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Orlando Pirates and Marumo Gallants, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.
Orlando Pirates vs Marumo Gallants Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news
- Backpage
Kick-off time
Game:
Pirates vs Gallants
Date:
6 December 2025
Kick-off:
18h00 SA Time
Venue:
Peter Mokaba Stadium
- Backpage
How to watch Pirates vs Gallants online - TV channels & live streams
Online Streaming
TV Channel
DStv.com/DStv Now App
SuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202/SABC 1
- Backpage
Pirates team news & squads
Pirates will be without midfielder Patrick Maswanganyi who is suspended for this match.
But that might not be a big problem for coach Abdeslam Ouaddou who has a number of options in attacking midfield, including the in-form Sipho Mbule.
This will be a farewell match for centre-back Mbekezeli Mbokazi before he joins his new club Chicago Fire FC.
Pirates' possible XI: Chaine, Lebitso, Hotto, Mbokazi, Seema, Mbatha, Nemtajela, Mbule, Appollis, Mofokeng, Makgopa
- Backpage
Marumo Gallants team news & squads
No player for Bahlabane ba Ntwa is suspended for this game and that what coach Alexandre Lafitte wanted for such a match.
Ndabayithwtwa Ndlondlo and Katlego Otladisa have some points to prove when they face their former team Pirates.
Gallants possible XI: Mlambo, Ncube, Mabotja, Agnikoi, Sikhosana, Bance, Otladisa, Mabuza, Nhlapo, Ndlondlo, Msendami
- Backpage
Head-to-head and recent form
Gallants are one of the two clubs to beat Pirates in domestic football this season.
That makes them a real threat to the Buccaneers, also given that they eliminated Mamelodi Sundowns from this competition at the quarter-final stage.
They had also held the Brazilians 1-1 in the Premier Soccer League, the same result they posted against Kaizer Chiefs.
Going into Saturday's game, Gallants have not lost their last three games and that includes the semi-final elimination of Golden Arrows.
Ouaddou will be facing his former players he coached at Gallants and hoping they will not be better than him than the last time.
Inspiring Pirates ahead of Saturday's match is that they are guaranteed to end the year on top of the PSL table.Head-to-head record in recent games
Date Match Competition August 12, 2025 Gallants 2-1 Pirates PSL April 13, 2025 Pirates 1 - 0 Gallants Nedbank Cup March 1, 2025 Gallants 2-0 Pirates PSL December 24, 2024 Pirates 8-1 Gallants PSL
- GOAL GFX
Useful links