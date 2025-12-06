+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Jaisen Clifford and Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Marumo Gallants vs Orlando PiratesBackpage
Khothatso Leballo

Orlando Pirates vs Marumo Gallants Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow the Soweto giants' clash with Bahlabane ba Ntwa in the Carling Knockout final at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday. It is both teams' final game of 2025 and they would be keen on signing off the year on a high. For the Buccaneers, they will be on the hunt for a second trophy of the season after lifting the MTN8 earlier on. Their opponents are bidding for their first-ever piece of major silverware in the top-flight league.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Orlando Pirates and Marumo Gallants, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.

Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

  • Nkosinathi Sibisi, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Kick-off time

    Game:

    		Pirates vs Gallants

    Date:

    		6 December 2025

    Kick-off:

    		18h00 SA Time

    Venue:

    		Peter Mokaba Stadium
    • Advertisement
  • Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo, Marumo Gallants, November 2025Backpage

    How to watch Pirates vs Gallants online - TV channels & live streams

    Online Streaming

    TV Channel

    DStv.com/DStv Now App

    		SuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202/SABC 1
  • Abdeslam Ouaddou and Patrick Maswanganyi, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Pirates team news & squads

    Pirates will be without midfielder Patrick Maswanganyi who is suspended for this match. 

    But that might not be a big problem for coach Abdeslam Ouaddou who has a number of options in attacking midfield, including the in-form Sipho Mbule.

    This will be a farewell match for centre-back Mbekezeli Mbokazi before he joins his new club Chicago Fire FC.

    Pirates' possible XI: Chaine, Lebitso, Hotto, Mbokazi, Seema, Mbatha, Nemtajela, Mbule, Appollis, Mofokeng, Makgopa

  • Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo, Marumo Gallants, November 2025Backpage

    Marumo Gallants team news & squads

    No player for Bahlabane ba Ntwa is suspended for this game and that what coach Alexandre Lafitte wanted for such a match.

    Ndabayithwtwa Ndlondlo and Katlego Otladisa have some points to prove when they face their former team Pirates. 

    Gallants possible XI: Mlambo, Ncube, Mabotja, Agnikoi, Sikhosana, Bance, Otladisa, Mabuza, Nhlapo, Ndlondlo, Msendami

  • Relebohile Mofokeng, Oswin Appollis, Orlando Pirates, November 2025Backpage

    Head-to-head and recent form

    Gallants are one of the two clubs to beat Pirates in domestic football this season.

    That makes them a real threat to the Buccaneers, also given that they eliminated Mamelodi Sundowns from this competition at the quarter-final stage.

    They had also held the Brazilians 1-1 in the Premier Soccer League, the same result they posted against Kaizer Chiefs.

    Going into Saturday's game, Gallants have not lost their last three games and that includes the semi-final elimination of Golden Arrows.

    Ouaddou will be facing his former players he coached at Gallants and hoping they will not be better than him than the last time.

    Inspiring Pirates ahead of Saturday's match is that they are guaranteed to end the year on top of the PSL table. 

    Head-to-head record in recent games 
    DateMatchCompetition
    August 12, 2025Gallants 2-1 PiratesPSL
    April 13, 2025Pirates 1 - 0 GallantsNedbank Cup
    March 1, 2025Gallants 2-0 Pirates PSL
    December 24, 2024Pirates 8-1 GallantsPSL



  • Mbekezeli Mbokazi & Abdeslam Ouaddou, Orlando Pirates and Alex Lafitte, Marumo Gallants 16-9GOAL GFX

    Useful links

Knockout Cup
Orlando Pirates crest
Orlando Pirates
ORP
Marumo Gallants crest
Marumo Gallants
MGA