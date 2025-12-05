Predicting Orlando Pirates' XI against Marumo Gallants in Carling Knockout final - Abdeslam Ouaddou's selection headache! Who will replace injured and suspended Bucs stars?

Carling Knockout is a competition the Soweto giants have won once in their history since it was first played in 1982.

On paper, Pirates are favourites, given their current run of four straight wins across all competitions. Their successful run in the cup campaigns is also something that makes them favourites ahead of the Polokwane showdown.

Meanwhile, Gallants have been struggling, and in the last five games across all competitions, they are winless in regulation time.

Patrick Maswanganyi will not be available for the Buccaneers due to a one-match suspension, while Thabiso Sesane and Tapelo Xoli remain sidelined due to injuries.

Now, ahead of the final, GOAL takes a look at how Abdeslam Ouaddou is likely to line up Pirates in search of his second trophy with the Soweto heavyweights.

