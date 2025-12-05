+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Kiplagat Sang

Predicting Orlando Pirates' XI against Marumo Gallants in Carling Knockout final - Abdeslam Ouaddou's selection headache! Who will replace injured and suspended Bucs stars?

The Sea Robbers are set for their 10th final in the Carling Knockout when they will take on Bahlabane Ba Ntwa at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday. This is also a chance for Bucs to seal another cup, three months after defending the MTN8 trophy. The cup final is a duel between a Pirates side that is quite consistent and a Gallants side that has struggled and is winless for several games.

Carling Knockout is a competition the Soweto giants have won once in their history since it was first played in 1982.

On paper, Pirates are favourites, given their current run of four straight wins across all competitions. Their successful run in the cup campaigns is also something that makes them favourites ahead of the Polokwane showdown.

Meanwhile, Gallants have been struggling, and in the last five games across all competitions, they are winless in regulation time.

Patrick Maswanganyi will not be available for the Buccaneers due to a one-match suspension, while Thabiso Sesane and Tapelo Xoli remain sidelined due to injuries.

Now, ahead of the final, GOAL takes a look at how Abdeslam Ouaddou is likely to line up Pirates in search of his second trophy with the Soweto heavyweights.

    GOALKEEPER: Sipho Chaine

    The experienced goalkeeper has a chance to help his side claim another trophy before focusing on the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals.

    Should he win the cup, that will be a proper motivation before heading to Morocco for the continental finals. 

    RIGHT-BACK: Thabiso Lebitso

    His consistency has made him a regular starter ahead of Deano van Rooyen.  

    Although Ouaddou is known for his rotation policy, some positions appear immune to this rule, and right back is one of them.   

    LEFT-BACK: Deon Hotto

    Hotto and Nkosikhona Ndaba have been regularly interchanged for this position, but given that it is a final, the more experienced Namibian is likely to get the nod.    

    CENTRE-BACK: Mbekezeli Mbokazi

    He is set for an emotional farewell after sealing a move to Chicago Fire in the Major League Soccer.  

    Given that the two clubs agreed that the 20-year-old should remain with Bucs for the final, it is a chance for the defender to win silverware in his last appearance for the club. 

    CENTRE-BACK: Lebone Seema

    With Mbokazi available, Ouaddou is likely to pair him with Seema, a defensive partnership that he has always preferred more.   

    CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Thalente Mbatha

    Another Pirates star who will be carrying the ambitions of the country during the AFCON finals, and just like the other teammates, it would be nice to leave for Bafana as double cup winners.    

    CENTRAL MIDFIELFDER: Masindi Nemtajela

    The 24-year-old is another player who has earned the coach's trust, and although he is carrying a yellow card from their game against Durban City, he is likely to keep his place.   

    ATTACKING MIDFIELDER: Sipho Mbule

    A star who has worked too hard to silence critics, winning the cup will be another victory that could even silence his doubters even more.

    Given his industrious performance, his place in the starting line-up is almost certainly intact, especially with Maswanganyi's absence.   

    LEFT ATTACKER: Oswin Appollis

    This is a position that has been keenly followed, as Ouaddou has been benching the former Polokwane City forward in favour of Tshepang Moremi.

    It would be interesting to see who the Moroccan will line up here to face his former side. 

    RIGHT ATTACKER: Relebohile Mofokeng

    He has been quite lively since he returned from an injury, and this makes him a likely candidate to occupy the position once more. 

    CENTRE-FORWARD: Evidence Makgopa

    With two goals each against Chippa United and Durban City, it is safe to say the AFCON-bound striker is set to lead the goal-hunting mission again.   

