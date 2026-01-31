Orlando Pirates vs Magesi FC Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

Pirates had a major departure this week when the club surprisingly announced that Olisa Ndah was leaving the club.

It is a week in which the PSL transfer window closed and the Buccaneers were satisfied with new arrivals Andre de Jong, Daniel Msendami and Mpho Chabatsane who could make their debuts on Saturday.

Centre-back Thabiso Sesane has returned to full fitness and is available for selection against Magesi.