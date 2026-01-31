Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Cemran Dansin and Masindi Nemtajela, Orlando Pirates vs MagesiBackpage
Khothatso Leballo

Orlando Pirates vs Magesi FC Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow the Soweto giants' hosting of Dikwena tsa Meetse in a Premier Soccer League clash at Orlando Amstel Arena on Saturday. The Buccaneers are still pushing to reclaim top spot after Mamelodi Sundowns took the lead recently. Victory for Abdeslam Ouaddou's side will see them level on points with the Brazilians in this race that is already a tight contest.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Orlando Pirates and Magesi FC, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

  • Stellenbosch FC, Magesi FCBackpage

    Kick-off time

    Game:Pirates vs Magesi
    Date:31 January 2025
    Kick-off:18h00 SA Time
    Venue:Orlando Amstel Arena
    • Advertisement
  • Orlando Pirates, Magesi, October 2025Backpage

    How to watch Pirates vs Magesi online - TV channels & live streams

    Online StreamingTV Channel
    DStv.com/DStv Now AppSuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202
  • Andre de Jong, Orlando Pirates, January 2026Orlando Pirates

    Pirates team news & squads

    Pirates had a major departure this week when the club surprisingly announced that Olisa Ndah was leaving the club.

    It is a week in which the PSL transfer window closed and the Buccaneers were satisfied with new arrivals Andre de Jong, Daniel Msendami and Mpho Chabatsane who could make their debuts on Saturday. 

    Centre-back Thabiso Sesane has returned to full fitness and is available for selection against Magesi. 

    Pirates' possible XI:Chaine, Van Rooyen, Nbaba, Sibisi, Seema, Makhaula, Mbatha, De Jong, Appollis, Moremi, Makgopa

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Magesi

    Magesi team news & squads

    In trying to save their season, Magesi have made a few additions to their squad by signing the Pirates duo of Siyabonga Ndlozi and Sifiso Luthuli.

    It is to be seen if the two players are permitted by Pirates to face their parent club. 

    Right winger Nyakala Raphadu is another player signed by Magesi and could make his debut on Saturday.

    Forward Wonderboy Makhubu who was on loan at Magesi from Sekhukhune United has since moved to Stellenbosch, but coach John Maduka could have a perfect replacement in Luthuli.

    Magesi possible XI: Chipezeze, Mashigo, Mokone L, Mokone J, Mariba, Mofokeng, Masegela, Sibanyoni, Van der Ross, Mosadi, Chirambadare
  • Lehlogonolo Mokone and Yanela Mbuthuma, Orlando Pirates vs MagesiBackpage

    Head-to-head and recent form

    Pirates started the year 2026 on a low note by dropping two points in the 0-0 draw with Sekhukhune United last weekend.

    However, they still remain strongly in contention for the league title as they have three points less than log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

    The Buccaneers have two games in hand, placing them in a favourable situation to go back to the top.

    They come up against Magesi who are playing their first match of the year and are at the bottom of the standings and desperate to vacate the relegation zone.

    Dikana tsa Meetse have won just one match of their last five outings, while also recording two draws and as many defeats.

    Head-to-head record this season

    DateMatchCompetition
    October 28, 2025Pirates 2-1 MagesiCarling Knockout
  • Abdeslam Ouaddou, Orlando Pirates, December 2025Backpage

    Useful links

Premier Soccer League
Orlando Pirates crest
Orlando Pirates
ORP
Magesi FC crest
Magesi FC
MGE
0