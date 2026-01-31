Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Orlando Pirates and Magesi FC, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Orlando Pirates vs Magesi FC Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news
Kick-off time
Game: Pirates vs Magesi Date: 31 January 2025 Kick-off: 18h00 SA Time Venue: Orlando Amstel Arena
How to watch Pirates vs Magesi online - TV channels & live streams
Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202
Pirates team news & squads
Pirates had a major departure this week when the club surprisingly announced that Olisa Ndah was leaving the club.
It is a week in which the PSL transfer window closed and the Buccaneers were satisfied with new arrivals Andre de Jong, Daniel Msendami and Mpho Chabatsane who could make their debuts on Saturday.
Centre-back Thabiso Sesane has returned to full fitness and is available for selection against Magesi.Pirates' possible XI:Chaine, Van Rooyen, Nbaba, Sibisi, Seema, Makhaula, Mbatha, De Jong, Appollis, Moremi, Makgopa
Magesi team news & squads
In trying to save their season, Magesi have made a few additions to their squad by signing the Pirates duo of Siyabonga Ndlozi and Sifiso Luthuli.
It is to be seen if the two players are permitted by Pirates to face their parent club.
Right winger Nyakala Raphadu is another player signed by Magesi and could make his debut on Saturday.
Forward Wonderboy Makhubu who was on loan at Magesi from Sekhukhune United has since moved to Stellenbosch, but coach John Maduka could have a perfect replacement in Luthuli.Magesi possible XI: Chipezeze, Mashigo, Mokone L, Mokone J, Mariba, Mofokeng, Masegela, Sibanyoni, Van der Ross, Mosadi, Chirambadare
Head-to-head and recent form
Pirates started the year 2026 on a low note by dropping two points in the 0-0 draw with Sekhukhune United last weekend.
However, they still remain strongly in contention for the league title as they have three points less than log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.
The Buccaneers have two games in hand, placing them in a favourable situation to go back to the top.
They come up against Magesi who are playing their first match of the year and are at the bottom of the standings and desperate to vacate the relegation zone.
Dikana tsa Meetse have won just one match of their last five outings, while also recording two draws and as many defeats.
Head-to-head record this season
Date Match Competition October 28, 2025 Pirates 2-1 Magesi Carling Knockout
