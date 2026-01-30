GOAL predicts how Orlando Pirates coach Sbdeslam Ouaddou could select his line-up against Magesi FC, as a win will help the Buccaneers go level on points with log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.
Predicting Orlando Pirates' XI to face Magesi FC in PSL clash - Abdeslam Ouaddou to drop Patrick Maswanganyi for Andre de Jong searching for creativity?
GOALKEEPER: Sipho Chaine
The Bafana Bafana goalkeeper kept a clean sheet against Sekhukhune upon returning from the 2025 AFCON and would want to maintain that on Saturday.
RIGHT-BACK: Deano van Rooyen
Ouaddou might not want to tamper with the backline that gave him a clean sheet against Babina Noko and that could see Van Rooyen starting at right-back again.
LEFT-BACK: Nkosikhona Ndaba
Ouaddou might again go for Ndaba instead of the more experienced Deon Hotto.
CENTRE-BACK: Nkosinathi Sibisi
The skipper is carrying the responsibility of captaining the Buccaneers to the PSL title, which has been eluding them over the years.
CENTRE-BACK: Lebone Seema
His partnership with Sibisi looks promising to be solid following the departure of Mbekezeli Mbokazi.
CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Makhehlene Makhaula
Now fully fit, Makhaula has returned from a long-term injury to prove why he is the reigning PSL Midfielder of the Season and stabilise Pirates in the middle of the park, something needed in this push for the league title.
CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Thalente Mbatha
Magesi would be wary of the danger posed by Mbatha, especially when he shoots from a distance.
ATTACKING MIDFIELDER: Andre de Jong
Pirates struggled for creativity against Sekhukhune and Ouaddou might turn to De Jong for someone who makes things happen in the final third.
RIGHT-ATTACKER: Oswin Appollis
Appollis was surprisingly benched the last time around and his absence was felt until he came on as a second substitute although he could not inspire the Buccaneers to score.
LEFT-ATTACKER: Tshepang Moremi
On his day, Moremi can be devastating to defenders and he could be a handful for Magesi.
CENTRE-FORWARD: Evidence Makgopa
Having scored three goals and made as many assists in PSL games this season, Makgopa knows he still has a huge amount of work to do to reach double figures.