Andre de Jong, Orlando Pirates, January 2026Orlando Pirates
Khothatso Leballo

Predicting Orlando Pirates' XI to face Magesi FC in PSL clash - Abdeslam Ouaddou to drop Patrick Maswanganyi for Andre de Jong searching for creativity?

After starting 2026 by dropping two points in the 0-0 draw with Sekhukhune United last week, the Buccaneers are out to pick themselves up when they host Premier Soccer League bottom-placed Dikwena tsa Meetse at the renamed Orlando Amstel Arena on Saturday. This is a match the Soweto giants cannot afford to lose points, but they are in a tricky situation, facing a desperate side stranded at the foot of the table.

GOAL predicts how Orlando Pirates coach Sbdeslam Ouaddou could select his line-up against Magesi FC, as a win will help the Buccaneers go level on points with log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. 

  • Sipho Chaine, Orlando Pirates, October 2025Backpage

    GOALKEEPER: Sipho Chaine

    The Bafana Bafana goalkeeper kept a clean sheet against Sekhukhune upon returning from the 2025 AFCON and would want to maintain that on Saturday.  

  • Deano van Rooyen, Orlando Pirates, August 2025Backpagepix

    RIGHT-BACK: Deano van Rooyen

    Ouaddou might not want to tamper with the backline that gave him a clean sheet against Babina Noko and that could see Van Rooyen starting at right-back again.  

  • Nkosikhona Ndaba, Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    LEFT-BACK: Nkosikhona Ndaba

    Ouaddou might again go for Ndaba instead of the more experienced Deon Hotto.   

  • Nkosinathi Sibisi, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    CENTRE-BACK: Nkosinathi Sibisi

    The skipper is carrying the responsibility of captaining the Buccaneers to the PSL title, which has been eluding them over the years.    

  • Lebone Seema of Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    CENTRE-BACK: Lebone Seema

    His partnership with Sibisi looks promising to be solid following the departure of Mbekezeli Mbokazi.  

  • Makhehlene Makhaula, Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Makhehlene Makhaula

    Now fully fit, Makhaula has returned from a long-term injury to prove why he is the reigning PSL Midfielder of the Season and stabilise Pirates in the middle of the park, something needed in this push for the league title.   

  • Thalente Mbatha, Orlando Pirates, August 2025Backpagepix

    CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Thalente Mbatha

    Magesi would be wary of the danger posed by Mbatha, especially when he shoots from a distance.   

  • Andre de Jong, Orlando PiratesOrlando Pirates

    ATTACKING MIDFIELDER: Andre de Jong

    Pirates struggled for creativity against Sekhukhune and Ouaddou might turn to De Jong for someone who makes things happen in the final third.    

  • Oswin Appollis, Orlando Pirates, November 2025Backpage

    RIGHT-ATTACKER: Oswin Appollis

    Appollis was surprisingly benched the last time around and his absence was felt until he came on as a second substitute although he could not inspire the Buccaneers to score.   

  • Tshepang Moremi of Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    LEFT-ATTACKER: Tshepang Moremi

    On his day, Moremi can be devastating to defenders and he could be a handful for Magesi.  

  • Evidence Makgopa, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    CENTRE-FORWARD: Evidence Makgopa

    Having scored three goals and made as many assists in PSL games this season, Makgopa knows he still has a huge amount of work to do to reach double figures. 

