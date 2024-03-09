Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow the Buccaneers' Premier Soccer League hosting of Amakhosi on Saturday.

Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs clash in the Soweto Derby with a lot at stake, from bragging rights to bidding for a top-two finish in the Premier Soccer League.

The two giants meet at FNB Stadium as they attempt to hand themselves an edge over Stellenbosch, Cape Town City and SuperSport United who are their closest challengers for a top-two spot.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Pirates and Chiefs, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.