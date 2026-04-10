Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Relebohile Mofokeng and Luyanda Khumalo, Orlando Pirates vs Richards BayBackpage
Seth Willis

Richards Bay vs Orlando Pirates Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

Premier Soccer League
Richards Bay vs Orlando Pirates
Orlando Pirates
Richards Bay
A. Ouaddou
D. van Rooyen
K. Sebelebele
Orlando Pirates vs AmaZulu FC
AmaZulu FC
Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs
Kaizer Chiefs

The Sea Robbers can't afford to drop any points in their bid to beat the defending champions, Mamelodi Sundowns, to the 2025/26 Premier Soccer League title. Currently, the Natal Rich Boyz are just two points out of the MTN8 slot, meaning victory on Friday will put them in the bracket. This explains why the fixture is vital for both teams.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Richards Bay and Orlando Pirates, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

  • Kick-off time

    Game: Richards Bay vs Orlando Pirates
    Date: April 10, 2026
    Kick-off:19h30 SA Time
    Venue: uMhlathuze Sports Complex
    • Advertisement

  • How to watch Pirates vs Arrows online - TV channels & live streams

    Online StreamingTV Channel
    DStv.com/DStv Now AppSuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202

    You can also get all the LIVE updates here at GOAL.

  • Ian Otieno, Richards Bay, November 2024BackPagePix

    Richards Bay news & squads

    The hosts haven't reported any recent injury concerns, which is a positive thing.

    Furthermore, no one is suspended, but Gabadinho Mhango, Lindokuhle Zikhali, Sbangani Zulu, Simphiwe Fortune Mcineka, and Tlakusani Mthethwa are just a yellow card away from suspension. 

    Richards Bay possible XI: Otieno, Sikhakhane, Sbangani, Mcineka, Mntungwa, Nashixwa, Barns, Mthembu, Zikhali, Gumede, Mahala

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Thalente Mbatha, Relebohile Mofokeng and Oswin Appollis, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Pirates team news & squad

    Just like Richards Bay, Orlando Pirates have no recent injury concerns apart from the likes of Tapelo Xoki and Sihle Nduli, who might not feature again this season.

    However, Andre de Jong, Mpho Chabatsane, and Nkosinathi Sibisi risk suspension if they collect another yellow card on Friday.

    Pirates' possible XI: Chaine, Sebelebele, Hotto, Sibisi, Seema, Mbatha, Nemtajela, Moremi, Mofokeng, Appollis, Makgopa

  • Richards Bay, March 2026Backpage

    Head-to-head and recent form

    Orlando Pirates are enjoying a good domestic run that has seen them score 11 goals in their last two games. With seven matches left to conclude the campaign, Bucs need just eight goals to break their club record of most goals in a season in the PSL era.

    Bucs have four wins and a draw in their last five PSL fixtures.

    The Natal Rich Boyz have two wins in their most recent five PSL assignments, but have lost the remaining three, explaining why Bucs have an advantage.

    In the head-to-head record, the Sea Robbers have won the last five meetings across all competitions, including the initial PSL round that ended 2-0 in their favour.

  • Relebohile Mofokeng, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Useful links