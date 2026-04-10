Richards Bay vs Orlando Pirates Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

Orlando Pirates are enjoying a good domestic run that has seen them score 11 goals in their last two games. With seven matches left to conclude the campaign, Bucs need just eight goals to break their club record of most goals in a season in the PSL era.

Bucs have four wins and a draw in their last five PSL fixtures.

The Natal Rich Boyz have two wins in their most recent five PSL assignments, but have lost the remaining three, explaining why Bucs have an advantage.

In the head-to-head record, the Sea Robbers have won the last five meetings across all competitions, including the initial PSL round that ended 2-0 in their favour.