|Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Richards Bay vs Orlando Pirates Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news
Kick-off time
Game: Richards Bay vs Orlando Pirates Date: April 10, 2026 Kick-off: 19h30 SA Time Venue: uMhlathuze Sports Complex
How to watch Pirates vs Arrows online - TV channels & live streams
Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202
You can also get all the LIVE updates here at GOAL.
- BackPagePix
Richards Bay news & squads
The hosts haven't reported any recent injury concerns, which is a positive thing.
Furthermore, no one is suspended, but Gabadinho Mhango, Lindokuhle Zikhali, Sbangani Zulu, Simphiwe Fortune Mcineka, and Tlakusani Mthethwa are just a yellow card away from suspension.
Richards Bay possible XI: Otieno, Sikhakhane, Sbangani, Mcineka, Mntungwa, Nashixwa, Barns, Mthembu, Zikhali, Gumede, Mahala
- Backpage
Pirates team news & squad
Just like Richards Bay, Orlando Pirates have no recent injury concerns apart from the likes of Tapelo Xoki and Sihle Nduli, who might not feature again this season.
However, Andre de Jong, Mpho Chabatsane, and Nkosinathi Sibisi risk suspension if they collect another yellow card on Friday.
Pirates' possible XI: Chaine, Sebelebele, Hotto, Sibisi, Seema, Mbatha, Nemtajela, Moremi, Mofokeng, Appollis, Makgopa
- Backpage
Head-to-head and recent form
Orlando Pirates are enjoying a good domestic run that has seen them score 11 goals in their last two games. With seven matches left to conclude the campaign, Bucs need just eight goals to break their club record of most goals in a season in the PSL era.
Bucs have four wins and a draw in their last five PSL fixtures.
The Natal Rich Boyz have two wins in their most recent five PSL assignments, but have lost the remaining three, explaining why Bucs have an advantage.
In the head-to-head record, the Sea Robbers have won the last five meetings across all competitions, including the initial PSL round that ended 2-0 in their favour.
- Backpage
Useful links