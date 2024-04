GOAL gives you the details to follow the Buccaneers' Premier Soccer League hosting of Usuthu on Saturday.

Orlando Pirates are keen on reclaiming the second spot on the PSL table and they resume that bid by welcoming AmaZulu in Soweto.

Stellenbosch currently occupy the number two position and they have three points more than the third-placed Buccaneers.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Pirates and Usuthu, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.