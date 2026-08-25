Orlando Pirates star Ghampani Lungu opens up on Soweto switch - 'It wasn’t really a surprise, but it was a boost'
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Surprise arrival at Mayfair
Orlando Pirates’ recent acquisition, Ghampani Lungu, has opened up about the emotions surrounding his switch to the Buccaneers.
While the footballing fraternity viewed his arrival as one of the more unexpected moves of the transfer window, the 27-year-old viewed the interest from the Soweto giants as a validation of his long-standing quality in the Betway Premiership.
Speaking about the moment he learned of the club's management's interest, Lungu admitted that while he felt ready for the step up, the club's prestige added a layer of excitement to the deal.
'It was a really good thing'
For many players in the PSL, earning a move to one of the traditional ‘Big Three’ represents the realisation of a lifelong ambition.
The move to Soweto marked a major step in Lungu’s career, with him admitting that knowing a club of Pirates’ stature wanted his services provided a significant boost.
"It wasn’t really a surprise, but it was a boost to know that a big club was talking to me and wanting me to add to their club," Lungu told the Bucs media department.
"It was a really good thing. Really felt good."
Seamless transition
Adapting to the unique pressure of playing for a club of Pirates’ stature can be daunting for new arrivals, but Lungu has found the transition remarkably smooth.
Having spent eight years in the South African top flight with SuperSport United and later Siwelele, the Zambian international arrived with a wealth of local experience.
Lungu credits his extensive history in the domestic game for his rapid adjustment to life in the black and white jersey. The versatile attacker explained that his existing relationships with members of the current squad played a pivotal role in his integration.
"I’ve been in the league for the past eight years," Lungu added. "I know most of the players."
Reunited with familiar faces
The sense of continuity at Orlando has been a major advantage for Lungu, who found several former teammates already established in the Pirates dressing room.
Lungu highlighted these connections as the primary reason for his immediate impact on the scoresheet.
He detailed the importance of these existing bonds, saying: "The players I came with from Siwelele are also here. That’s why I think I could adapt easily. I think the experience of being in the whole football industry has played a big part in it."
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