Orlando Pirates star Ghampani Lungu opens up on Soweto switch - 'It wasn’t really a surprise, but it was a boost'

Orlando Pirates’ recent acquisition, Ghampani Lungu, has opened up about the emotions surrounding his switch to the Buccaneers.

While the footballing fraternity viewed his arrival as one of the more unexpected moves of the transfer window, the 27-year-old viewed the interest from the Soweto giants as a validation of his long-standing quality in the Betway Premiership.

Speaking about the moment he learned of the club's management's interest, Lungu admitted that while he felt ready for the step up, the club's prestige added a layer of excitement to the deal.



