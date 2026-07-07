Orlando Pirates legend Steve Lekoelea on Oswin Appollis transfer speculation - 'I don't see him coming back'

Orlando Pirates legend Steve Lekoelea has cast serious doubt over whether Oswin Appollis will ever pull on the famous black and white jersey again.

The Bafana Bafana winger stayed behind in the United States alongside Lyle Foster following national team duty at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

While the official line is that Appollis is simply enjoying a well-earned holiday, Lekoelea suspects there is much more happening behind the scenes.



