Orlando Pirates legend sends strong warning despite Buccaneers domestic dominance - 'There is still the need to beef up'
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Legend identifies a major striking gap
Orlando Pirates legend Eugene Zwane has warned the club that they cannot rest on their laurels if they want to translate their domestic dominance into continental success.
While the Buccaneers are celebrating a historic league victory, Zwane believes the roster is still missing a clinical striker capable of carrying the burden in the CAF Champions League.
"Let me just caution that Orlando Pirates have some gaps in certain areas, there is a lack of backup in other areas, they are secure in others, so I think there is still the need to beef up the playing personnel, especially in the goal-scoring department," Zwane said as per KickOff.
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The need for a 20-goal specialist
Abdeslam Ouaddou's men finished the season with the best attacking record in the league.
Zwane noted that the scoring responsibilities have been too spread out across the pitch rather than being spearheaded by a dedicated talisman who strikes fear into African opposition.
He elaborated on this requirement, stating: "We've seen Pirates scoring a lot of goals, but most of the goal contributors were not out-and-out strikers; it was defenders and midfielders and sometimes strikers.
"So, for Pirates to conquer Africa, they would need to have at least one regular goal-scorer; a goal-scorer that would give the team in excess of 15 to 20 goals a season."
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Building on a historic season
"That would give them a chance to compete in the stages that I have mentioned.
"But otherwise the talent is there, the coach is fantastic, technical support, the resources are there.
"All the team needs is to beef up the striking department and back-ups in one or two other departments.
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Depth is key to continental missions
The Buccaneers are set to return to the CAF Champions League
With the schedule expected to be gruelling, Zwane insists that the technical team must provide more support for a squad that will inevitably face physical hurdles.
"With CAF participation and Betway Premiership, you need depth because players get injured, players get fatigued," he added.