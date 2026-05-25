Orlando Pirates legend sends strong warning despite Buccaneers domestic dominance - 'There is still the need to beef up'

Orlando Pirates legend Eugene Zwane has warned the club that they cannot rest on their laurels if they want to translate their domestic dominance into continental success.

While the Buccaneers are celebrating a historic league victory, Zwane believes the roster is still missing a clinical striker capable of carrying the burden in the CAF Champions League.

"Let me just caution that Orlando Pirates have some gaps in certain areas, there is a lack of backup in other areas, they are secure in others, so I think there is still the need to beef up the playing personnel, especially in the goal-scoring department," Zwane said as per KickOff.