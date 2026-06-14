Orlando Pirates legend pinpoints exact moment Bucs went from also rans to PSL title contenders - 'That is when I started believing'
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The MTN8 triumph that changed everything
Orlando Pirates legend Tlou Segolela believes the club's early-season success in the MTN8 was the catalyst for their eventual Premier Soccer League title glory.
A feat that provided the necessary springboard for the new head coach to silence his critics and build a winning culture within the squad.
Speaking to iDiski Times, the former winger explained that seeing the team dispatch heavyweight rivals Mamelodi Sundowns on their way to the podium was the ultimate proof of their championship credentials.
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'The team showed consistency'
"After winning the MTN8 and consistently going toe-to-toe with Sundowns, that is when I started believing they had a real chance to win the league," said Segolela.
"The team showed consistency, competitiveness, and mental strength throughout the season, which are key qualities for champions."
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Ouaddou’s philosophy takes root in Soweto
When Abdeslam Ouaddou arrived at Mayfair, many questioned whether he had the pedigree to lead one of Africa's biggest clubs to domestic dominance.
However, the Moroccan tactician quickly implemented a resilient style of play that resonated with the players.
Segolela noted that the early silverware was essential in getting the dressing room to fully commit to the new manager's tactical vision.
"Winning the first trophy was the turning point for me," Segolela added.
"In football, success builds belief, confidence, and momentum within the squad.
"Once the team won its first trophy under him, you could see that the players started believing more in the project and pushing for bigger achievements."
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Dethroning the Sundowns dynasty
By ending Sundowns' long-standing reign as champions, Pirates have signaled a new era in the PSL.
The consistency that Segolela highlighted proved to be the difference-maker, as the Sea Robbers refused to blink in the high-stakes races across three different competitions.
The treble success has now firmly established Ouaddou's side as the team to beat heading into the 2026/27 campaign.
The Buccaneers' ability to maintain their form across the league and cup competitions suggests a depth of character that had been missing in previous seasons.
For legends like Segolela, the manner in which they navigated the pressure of the title race proves that the project at Pirates is built on solid foundations.
With the league title back in Soweto, the challenge now shifts to maintaining this standard and fending off a wounded Sundowns side in the season to come.