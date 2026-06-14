Orlando Pirates legend pinpoints exact moment Bucs went from also rans to PSL title contenders - 'That is when I started believing'

Orlando Pirates legend Tlou Segolela believes the club's early-season success in the MTN8 was the catalyst for their eventual Premier Soccer League title glory.

A feat that provided the necessary springboard for the new head coach to silence his critics and build a winning culture within the squad.

Speaking to iDiski Times, the former winger explained that seeing the team dispatch heavyweight rivals Mamelodi Sundowns on their way to the podium was the ultimate proof of their championship credentials.



