Orlando Pirates legend Mark Mayambela tips Emile Witbooi to eclipse Bafana Bafana sensation Relebohile Mofokeng - 'He can surpass Rele'
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A new jewel in SA's crown
The rise of Relebohile Mofokeng has been the story of the last few seasons in South African football, with the Orlando Pirates youngster established as the poster boy for the next generation of Bafana Bafana talent.
However, former Buccaneers man Mark Mayambela believes there is another starlet on the horizon who could reach even greater heights.
Emile Witbooi, the Cape Town City prodigy, spent the past season honing his craft in the Premier Soccer League second tier.
Despite the change in competitive surroundings, his stock remains incredibly high among those who have worked closely with him on the training pitch.
Mayambela makes a bold comparison
Speaking on his experiences coaching the youngster, Mayambela did not hold back when comparing Witbooi to the treble-winning star.
The former midfielder insists that Witbooi’s technical ceiling might actually be higher than that of the Buccaneers' fan favourite, citing both his ball skills and his mental approach to the game.
“For me, I know it’s gonna sound not so great to many people, I think he can surpass Rele in terms of ability, talent and in terms of the brain of football,” Mayambela said during an interview with SNAWA on Metro FM.
“Obviously, I don’t know Rele that much, but I saw Emile.
"I coached him a few moments, I saw him at training, I saw him during games.
"For me, he is a special talent; these players don’t come every time in South African football. So, for us, we must take care of this talent.”
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The European dream for Witbooi
The 17-year-old's talent has already attracted interest from the highest level of the global game, having previously spent time on trial with Premier League giants Chelsea.
While a permanent move did not materialise at that time, Mayambela is convinced that the teenager's future lies far beyond the borders of the PSL.
“I think also, I don’t think he’s gonna play in the PSL, I think he’s gonna go to Europe,” Mayambela added.
“He has that mindset that he wants to play in Europe, in a biggest stage, and it’s gonna help him and the country.”
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Brains over brawn on the pitch
Mayambela noted that the youngster's intelligence allows him to bypass defenders before they can even make contact, much like the deceptive style of Mofokeng at Pirates.
The focus remains on his quick thinking and technical 'body posture' when receiving the ball under pressure.
“No, he has the big brain. He thinks quickly, he’s quicker than any player,” Mayambela explained.
“He went to Chelsea, I heard they wanted to sign him.
"And he was playing against bigger players. You won’t touch him even when you’re physically or strong.
"You don’t come close to him; he thinks two, three steps ahead before he receives the ball, how he receives, the spaces he gets into and the body poacher he has when he receives.
"The first touch, front foot, back foot, it’s difficult to for you to come close to him. Like Rele, you can say the same with him.”