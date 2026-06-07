Orlando Pirates legend Mark Mayambela tips Emile Witbooi to eclipse Bafana Bafana sensation Relebohile Mofokeng - 'He can surpass Rele'

The rise of Relebohile Mofokeng has been the story of the last few seasons in South African football, with the Orlando Pirates youngster established as the poster boy for the next generation of Bafana Bafana talent.

However, former Buccaneers man Mark Mayambela believes there is another starlet on the horizon who could reach even greater heights.

Emile Witbooi, the Cape Town City prodigy, spent the past season honing his craft in the Premier Soccer League second tier.

Despite the change in competitive surroundings, his stock remains incredibly high among those who have worked closely with him on the training pitch.



