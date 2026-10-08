Orlando Pirates legend makes bold Bafana Bafana claim: 'Pitso built foundation not Broos'

Orlando Pirates legend Albert 'Bashin' Mahlangu has delivered a stinging assessment of Hugo Broos’ time in charge of Bafana Bafana, arguing that the Belgian coach has received too much credit for the team’s development.

With Pitso Mosimane now back at the helm of the national side, a fierce debate has emerged regarding which manager deserves the most recognition for the current crop of talent representing South Africa on the international stage.

Mahlangu believes the narrative that Broos built the squad's foundation is fundamentally flawed, suggesting that the Belgian inherited a winning blueprint rather than creating his own.

The former Pirates playmaker points to the heavy reliance on Mamelodi Sundowns stars as proof that the groundwork was laid years ago by Mosimane during his highly successful tenure at Chloorkop.

According to Mahlangu, the quality of the current national team is a direct reflection of the standards set by Masandawana under Mosimane's guidance.



