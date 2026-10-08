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Orlando Pirates legend makes bold Bafana Bafana claim: 'Pitso built foundation not Broos'
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Mahlangu challenges Hugo Broos legacy
Orlando Pirates legend Albert 'Bashin' Mahlangu has delivered a stinging assessment of Hugo Broos’ time in charge of Bafana Bafana, arguing that the Belgian coach has received too much credit for the team’s development.
With Pitso Mosimane now back at the helm of the national side, a fierce debate has emerged regarding which manager deserves the most recognition for the current crop of talent representing South Africa on the international stage.
Mahlangu believes the narrative that Broos built the squad's foundation is fundamentally flawed, suggesting that the Belgian inherited a winning blueprint rather than creating his own.
The former Pirates playmaker points to the heavy reliance on Mamelodi Sundowns stars as proof that the groundwork was laid years ago by Mosimane during his highly successful tenure at Chloorkop.
According to Mahlangu, the quality of the current national team is a direct reflection of the standards set by Masandawana under Mosimane's guidance.
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The Sundowns factor in national success
Mahlangu has credited the Brazilians for single-handedly elevating the quality of the South African game, arguing that the domestic giants are the true architects of the national team's recent success.
"I like the way Sundowns have made the standard of football in South Africa so high; I like the way they play football," Mahlangu stated during an interview with KickOff.
"Pitso built Sundowns in such a way that today most of the players in the national team are from Sundowns. It's Sundowns players that made Bafana Bafana strong.
"It's Pitso who built the foundation of the Sundowns we see today. It's Sundowns who built the Bafana we see today.
"So which foundation has Hugo Broos built for Bafana Bafana?"
The former playmaker's remarks underscore a growing sentiment that the backbone of the senior international side remains inextricably linked to the Chloorkop outfit.
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Questioning Broos’ tactical decisions
Furthermore, Mahlangu reminded fans that Broos was initially reluctant to use the very players who eventually became the pillars of his success.
The Belgian famously overlooked several key Sundowns figures early in his tenure, leading to significant friction with the South African football public.
The Buccaneers legend insists that public pressure, rather than the coach's own vision, was the primary reason several veteran stars were eventually integrated into the Bafana Bafana setup.
"Hugo found Sundowns players at their best already. When he started his job at Bafana Bafana, initially Hugo Broos didn't want the likes of Mshishi [Themba Zwane] in his team.
"Some of them he labeled old. He was forced by South Africans to select them. Pitso built the Bafana foundation, not Broos," Mahlangu added.
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Mosimane’s impact on discipline and selection
Anticipation is building around the national team, with Mahlangu certain that Mosimane’s reappointment marks a turning point for the side.
"Just wait and watch how things are gonna change in Bafana now that Pitso is back.
"The players will stop being ill-disciplined. Did you see the new team he played against Egypt? It tells you no player will own a position in Pitso's team.
"Everybody must pull up their socks if Pitso is in charge," the icon remarked.
Such a glowing endorsement ramps up the heat on the head coach, who must now demonstrate he is the mastermind behind the country’s footballing revival as the journey toward the 2027 AFCON heats up.
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