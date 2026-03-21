Orlando Pirates legend Happy Jele sends blunt leadership warning to Nkosinathi Sibisi -'He needs to develop character'

Jele expressed his admiration for the defender while highlighting a perceived lack of grit during low moments.

"Sibisi is a brilliant player, I love him as a captain and watching him play football," Jele said as reported by IOL.

"For me, he just needs more character, because sometimes I feel he loses his character when things aren’t going well for him."

The Bucs legend insisted that a captain must transcend their own individual display for the good of the collective.

"If he can have good character and be selfless, because sometimes as a leader you need to be selfless," he explained.